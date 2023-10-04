Best tools to unlock and upgrade in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can go stealthy or deadly. Or both.

The key to being a deadly assassin is being prepared, but also able to adapt on the fly.

There are several tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that allow you to do just that, but which are the best tools to unlock and upgrade?

You can do a lot with a little. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Basim starts Mirage with some throwing knives, and an early mission allows you to unlock another tool. I’d recommend the smoke bombs. They’re useful not only for escaping, but also killing large groups of guards. If you need to run away, throw one down to stun enemies and break their line of sight. If you want to get the upper hand in combat, toss one into a large group and then assassinate them while they choke. Dark, but effective.

How you unlock the others is entirely down to you and how you play. Honestly, I beat the game using just knives and smoke bombs and didn’t struggle. The blow darts are useful for dealing with far away enemies non-lethally, though, and the noisemaker is good for luring guards away. The trap is good for taking out enemies far below you, but it’s loud, so maybe use one to lure a group in and toss another to finish them all off.

You can unlock all the tools through the skill tree, so don’t fret about making a mistake. Just note you can’t reset these, so your choice does matter, but only for a short while.

Best upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Each tool has three tiers of upgrades, each with three options you can switch between. For throwing knives, I’d recommend getting the higher damage in tier one. This helped me a lot while I was still getting used to the aiming. A headshot is an instakill, but if you miss, this still does a huge chunk of damage.

For tier two, get the poison damage. This will ensure even a body shot eventually kills. You can also now change the tier one upgrade to more knives. For the tier three upgrade, armor piercing is the best choice. Dead bodies attract guards, but you can use that to your advantage, so it’s best not to let them dissolve. Taking down armored foes from afar is a great buff.

For smoke bombs, go for durable smoke, choking fumes, and mindwipe. This will allow you to kill large groups with ease, and any stragglers will be hurt and not even know why.

For the blow dart, opt for extended range, potency, and berserker dart. These effects allow you to cause long distractions from a safe distance.

I haven’t unlocked the other tools yet, so can’t recommend what to do with those just yet.

Gimme gimme gimme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This can only be done at an Assassin’s Bureau. Simply speak to the Musa off to the side and exchange components, leather, and steel for the upgrades. You get these by looting chests and containers, buying them from merchants, and earning them as rewards for contract missions.

