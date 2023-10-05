Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to complete the Jailbreak mission

Jailbreak is one of the first missions you complete in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and tasks you with liberating a rebel leader Ali ibn Muhammad. This is likely your first instance of breaking into a heavily fortified fortress.

After locating Beshi and helping to free his captured rebels, you are pointed toward you next ally, Ali ibn Muhammad. Similarly to the previous mission, Ali has been captured, and you need to help free him. This search-and-rescue mission, however, proves to be much more challenging than your previous mission.

If you are trying to find and free Ali ibn Muhammad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

How to Breach the Prison in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ali ibn Muhammad is located within the Damascus Gate Prison | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the Damascus Gate Prison, your first task is to find a way inside to rescue Ali ibn Muhammad. You have a couple different options for how you approach this tall task. First, you can quite literally just climb over the prison walls and fight your way inside. This will be the much less stealthy option, and I recommend that you stock up on Elixirs if this the method you prefer.

Adversely, you can speak with the rebel posted outside the eastern part of the Damascus Gate Prison. In exchange for one Power Token, the rebel can create a distraction by attacking the guards. From here, you can either join in the fray to help clear the way or slip in undetected.

The Merchant and Rebel provide alternative means of infiltration | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also speak to a merchant similarly posted outside the prison with an icon of red coins above his head. This is the stealthiest option that arises the least suspicion, although it does require a Merchants Favor Token. If you have either a Merchant Token or Power Favor Token, I recommend going down one of these routes to save yourself the trouble of clearing out the prison on your own.

Where to find Ali ibn Muhammad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Once you have infiltrated the Damascus Gate Prison, you will quickly notice that this is a labyrinth of a building. To locate Ali ibn Muhammad, you need to enter the central courtyard of the prison. While there are plenty of guards stationed here, it is fairly easy to blend in with the crowd to remain hidden.

Once in the courtyard, head east to the open door | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you enter the center courtyard, go through the open door to the east. There should be various fabrics hanging around the cells that let you know you are on the right track. You need to take out a few guards here, but can silently assassinate most.

At the end of the twisting hallway you should see a man on the ground being beaten by a guard. After dispatching the guard, jump on top of the tall shelf at the end of the room and go through the open entrance.

Go across the room and jump onto the shelf to move into the next room | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this point, you will hear dialog between Ali and his captors. Continue heading downstairs until you reach a large iron gate. After opening this gate, it is only a short jog past several more prison cells to Ali.

How to escape Damascus Gate Prison in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Head through the door marked by a red emblem to help free Ali | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, with Ali at your side, you need to find your way to the guard’s quarters to make your escape. This is a very combat heavy section, but with extra help from Ali it shouldn’t be too difficult. The two of you need to double back, returning upstairs but instead now going through the marked door seen below.

After this, there is a short cutscene wherein Basim holds the door for Ali to escape. Once the cutscene has ended, you will be surrounded by guards. I definitely don’t recommend fighting these guards and instead running to the edge of the prison walls jump to your escape.

Once clear of guards, you need to decrease your notoriety level to begin your next mission.

