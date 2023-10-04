Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to get Merchant Favor Tokens

Aside from the main currency, Dirham, there are a variety of tokens that you can earn in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The Merchant Favor Token is an valuable, rare form of currency you can use for a variety of purchases, but it can be difficult to acquire.

Aside from the Merchant Favor Token, there are also the Scholar Favor and Power Favor Tokens. Each of these three rare currencies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can only be used by specific merchants or individuals and serve a unique purpose. Whether you are trying to find more Merchant Favor Tokens or want to know what these tokens can be used for, here’s what you need to know.

What are Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The amount of Merchant Favor Tokens you have can be viewed in your inventory | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most convenient use of the Merchant Favor Token is to get a discount on general goods. This is a great tool if you are trying to save Dirham but need necessities bought from Traders, such as Elixirs, throwing knives, crafting supplies, dyes, or more. One Merchant Favor Token reduces the price of general goods by 10 percent.

You can also use Merchant Tokens for quest-specific purposes. For example, during the Jailbreak mission you can spend Merchant Favor Tokens to find various different entrances into the prison. Given this currency’s unique purpose and effects, I recommend always keeping at least one or two tokens on you at any given time.

How to get Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The best way to farm tokens of all kinds is by completing Contracts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to gain Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first way is to complete contracts that offer Merchant Favor Tokens as a reward. You can pick up contracts in the Bureau by the contract board. Each contract will show the reward for completing its task, whether it be a large disbursement of Dirham, crafting materials, or tokens of any kind.

The second way to gain Merchant Favor Tokens is by pickpocketing. This is a far less reliable method of acquiring tokens, but you can gain an assortment of other items by pickpocketing whenever the opportunity presents itself.

