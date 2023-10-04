Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to get Power Favor Tokens

Though Dirham is the central currency of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Power Favor Tokens can greatly aid you in your adventures through Baghdad. The Power Favor Token is a rare form of currency with a unique purpose, though it can be difficult to find.

There are three unique tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: the Merchants Favor, Scholars Favor, and Power Favor Tokens. Each token is only accepted by specific vendors for particular services, which you may not have come across yet. Whether you want to spend your already earned tokens or are trying to find more, here is everything you need to know about Power Favor Tokens.

What are Power Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Power Favor Tokens are a unique form of currency primarily used for two specific services: to clear your Notoriety level or to hire mercenary bands. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, committing crimes results in a rise in Notoriety, which attracts attention from guards and civilians. Though you can clear out your Notoriety bar one section at a time by tearing down Wanted Posters, it is much faster to bribe a Munadi with Power Tokens.

Power Tokens are used to ‘hire’ city officials around Baghdad | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also use Power Tokens to hire mercenaries to help you fight guards. Whether you find yourself outnumbered or simply want a distraction to slip by into a restricted area, swords for hire are a great environmental tool you can use at almost any time.

How to get Power Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are two ways to get Power Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can complete contracts that present Power Favor Tokens as a reward or pickpocket civilians around Baghdad. The best way to farm Power Tokens is by going to the Bureau and picking out multiple contracts with tokens as a reward.

Pickpocketing is a less reliable means of acquiring these tokens, although you are sure to find other loot, such as Dirham and Elixirs, too. Either way, I highly recommend keeping a few Power Tokens on you at all times. Unless you have disabled Notoriety, you are sure to catch the attention of guards at some point in your playthrough. Given that Notoriety makes walking around ancient Baghdad much more difficult, it pays to have a few bribes up your sleeve.

