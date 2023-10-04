Though stealth is a core gameplay component in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are bound to get caught guilty of a crime at some point. To prevent being attacked on sight, you want to keep your Notoriety as low as possible, though it is not abundantly clear how to decrease your Notoriety once it has risen.

Notoriety essentially acts as Basim’s wanted level in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Whenever your Notoriety is high, guards will be alerted, or even attack on sight, whenever you walk into their field of view. There are also several quests that require your Notoriety level to be low before you start the mission. High Notoriety can make traversing around Baghdad much harder, so you might want to know how to clear your name.

What is Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

As your infamy grows, guards begin to take more notice of you | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you commit crimes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, whether it be theft, pick-pocketing, or murder, you will gain Notoriety. The Notoriety bar has three measures. After the first rank, guards begin to slowly notice you on sight. After the second, archers stationed on rooftops fire arrows at you if they spot you. The final emblem denotes that guards are immediately hostile upon sight.

Given the clustered layout of Baghdad, maintaining a high Notoriety level can make travel around the region extremely difficult. Whenever you do have high Notoriety, I recommend sneaking around the city to avoid building it up further and focusing on removing your Notoriety before beginning any quests.

How to lower Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Wanted Posters can be found randomly placed throughout Baghdad | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to lower your Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can either take down Wanted Posters or bribe a Munadi. Once you surpass the first level of Notoriety, posters of Basim begin to appear throughout the city. Tearing down a poster will reduce your Notoriety level by one. Though this can be a time-consuming method to lower your Notoriety level, I found it to be the most cost effective.

Any Munadi can be paid off in Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can pay off a Munadi to clear your entire Notoriety bar in exchange for one Power Token. You can find Munadis scattered throughout Baghdad, but a Munadi found early-on in the game’s main storyline can be seen above. Power Tokens are a rarer form of currency that you can use for a variety of other purposes, so I recommend only using this in absolutely dire circumstances.

How to turn off Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can always disable Notoriety in the Options menu | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you find the Notoriety bar too intrusive on your gameplay, there is an option to completely disable the feature. To do this, go into the options meny and go to the ‘Interface’ tab. Notoriety level can be located at the bottom of the HUD: World & Quests section. If you want to avoid gaining Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, simply toggle the feature to ‘Off.’

After this, you should be able to travel and commit all the crime you want without gaining any level of Notoriety. Note that this does not mean that guards won’t attack you, it simply means that guards won’t be on the lookout for Basim after crimes have been committed.

