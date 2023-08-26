Armored Core 6 is a lot shorter than most FromSoftware games. The campaign clocks in at around 20 hours, but with New Game+, an arena mode, and online PvP, the amount of time you can actually spend enjoying the game is much longer than that.

How long to beat Armored Core 6‘s campaign?

It seems daunting at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I was reviewing AC6, I beat the story in around 20 hours. This includes at least three hours I spent fruitlessly fighting chapter one boss, BALTEUS, and a further two hours I spent trying to defeat the ridiculously hard chapter four boss. I missed a lot of the combat logs, I didn’t replay many missions for extra cash, and very rarely did I get stuck for more than five minutes figuring out where to go. But, if you don’t get stuck on any of the bosses and you’re a wizard at assembling an AC super quick, you could probably beat AC6‘s campaign in as little as 17 hours.

Does Armored Core 6 have new game plus and what does it include?

Get straight into it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

AC6 does have a NG+ mode. It unlocks as soon as you roll the credits for the first time and includes alternate missions where you’re presented with different choices, different fights, and different branching story paths. There are also entirely new missions that come about as a result of the alternate missions, and if you’ve gotten to the top of the arena rank, you unlock more missions there, too. You also keep all your parts, money, and arena rank, and you can replay all the missions you unlocked in your first playthrough. It feels like a whole new game because you get much more out of it than other modern FromSoftware games.

How long is Armored Core 6’s arena mode?

The first of many arena battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Arena mode took me around five hours to beat, but this will vary greatly depending on when you decide to do it. I cleared arena fights as soon as they unlocked, which is how I’d recommend it if you want a challenging fight. I had to restart a few of them because my opponents were so tough, but if you wait until the final chapter of the game, when you’ve got more parts and a better endgame build, you’ll be able to tear through it much more quickly.

How long does it take to 100 percent Armored Core 6?

Get used to replaying missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This will take some time, at least 50 hours. The hardest achievement is the one that requires you to obtain an S-Rank in every mission. Attempting this makes me want to throw up in my mouth. You have to be fast, take little damage, not restart a checkpoint, and not use too much ammo. I’d suggest starting with the easy missions once you’ve beaten the game once. That way, you can use the money you earn to buy all the frame and weapon parts—more feats you have to accomplish to 100 percent the game. You’ll need to find hidden parts like the Moonlight Sword, too.

You also need to get the three different endings, which will require three playthroughs, but each should be much faster than the last, as you can just breeze through with an overpowered AC. You also need to beat all the missions, including alternates and new ones unlocked in each playthrough, beat all the arena programs, and unlock all the OST upgrades—something you’ll do by beating the arena challenges. You also need to obtain all the combat logs, but fortunately, AC6 tells you when you’ve missed one.

