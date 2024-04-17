When will Ark: Survival Ascended Ragnarok release? Answered

Ark: Survival Ascended is readying itself for the inevitable arrival of Ragnarok. The Norse legend is bound for ASA, and thanks to the developer, we know when to brace ourselves.

Studio Wildcard is not messing around with Ark: Survival Ascended’s future content drops. We already know when Aberration is due to arrive, and thanks to the roadmap, we have an idea of when to expect all upcoming maps and DLC.

More importantly, it means Ragnarok is in our sights. If God of War: Ragnarok and Thor: Ragnarok are anything to go by, the promise of chaos and destruction is an exciting prospect for Ark.

Do we know when Ark: Survival Ascended Ragnarok releases?

The long haul. Image via Studio Wildcard

While we don’t have an official release date, we know Ark: Survival Ascended‘s Ragnarok update will launch in September 2024—subject to change, of course.

Before we get to Ragnarok, we first have to go through The Center and Aberration, and Scorched Earth has already been released. Once they’re in the bag, we can welcome the titanic force of Ragnarok.

In Norse mythology, Ragnarok brings death and destruction to the world, and it’s headlined by a tyrannical battle between legendary deities. It’s unlikely Ark: Survival Ascended will go to these lengths—you never know—but we expect some fitting content to do the events justice.

Once we get closer to Ragnarok‘s release in ASA, we will update this guide with a more concrete date so you know when to lock the doors and barricade your home.

For now, enjoy what Ark has to offer, including Baryonyxs and Dear Jane notes, and try spawning dinosaurs at will using the full Dino Spawn Commands list.

