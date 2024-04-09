Category:
Ark

When does Aberration release for Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

New Ark content is ironically not an aberration.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:30 am
creatures in ark survival ascended bob's tall tales DLC
Image via Studio Wildcard

The Ark: Survival Ascended release schedule is jam-packed, and players already want to know when they get to survive and endure the Aberration content release.

Ark: Survival Ascended is in full swing with the release of the free Scorched Earth content drop and the paid Bob’s Tall Tales DLC. Developer Studio Wildcard isn’t standing idly by to watch Ark go extinct, though, as an update roadmap has documented the schedule ahead.

We already know when The Center is crashing to Earth, but there is also information on the arrival of the Aberration update.

Ark: Survival Ascended Aberration release date

A promotional image for the Fasolasuchus in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth DLC.
Aberration. Image via Studio Wildcard

The free Aberration content update in Ark: Survival Ascended is launching in July 2024, but there isn’t an exact date yet.

The roadmap release schedule isn’t consistent throughout the year, meaning we can’t quite pinpoint and theorize a date either. The Center is due in May, Aberration is two months later, Ragnarök is another two months down the line, and then it briefly moves to monthly releases until the end of the year.

While we don’t know too much about Aberration yet, we do know that Yi Ling will be an exclusive new creature for the Aberration area, like how the Fasolasuchus is localized to Scorched Earth—discounting Ark mods, of course.

Until Aberration, Scorched Earth will keep everyone ticking over. The full resource map will keep you afloat of key material locations, and we’ve also tracked down the hard-to-find Dear Jane notes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.