When does The Center release for Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

The Center is set to be the first additional map released for Ark: Survival Ascended, and you won’t have to wait too much longer.

After a troubled release period, Ark: Survival Ascended is set for continuous updates through to the end of 2025, providing additional maps, creatures, and additional content for players to enjoy—giving you a near-endless adventure.

It was initially expected that Scorched Earth would be the first additional map for Ark: Survival Ascended, but The Center now boasts that claim—and we’ve got everything you need to know.

When does The Center release in Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Center will be the first additional map released in Ark: Survival Ascended and will launch in February 2024.

It was previously announced in the roadmap that The Center would drop in May 2024, two months after Scorched Earth is due to release. But the timeframe was changed by Studio Wildcard in an announcement on Discord.

Though The Center has been brought forward, the release month for Scorched Earth is still slated for March 2024 and has not been postponed. No updated timeframes have been revealed for other maps.

What content does The Center include?

A whale of a time. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Center’s biggest feature is the new map, which was first released for Ark: Survival Evolved in May 2016. Unlike other DLCs in the original game, The Center was included as a free bonus and did not require a separate purpose.

The Center is vastly different from The Island, Ark‘s original map, and includes deep oceans with two underwater domes that can be used to build bases, a large natural bridge connecting the snow biome and the Redwood biome, an island with lava rivers, an island in the shape of a skull, and a massive underground system.

While the initial release of The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved did not provide new creatures, The Center’s arrival on Ark: Survival Ascended will come with the Shastasaurus as an exclusive creature that cannot be found on other Ark maps naturally in the wild.

Will The Center be free for those who own Ark: Survival Ascended?

Yes, The Center map does not require an additional purchase. All DLC maps in Ark: Survival Ascended are included in the purchase price for the base game—although there is some additional paid content available.

Each new map in Ark: Survival Ascended will come alongside an “Adventure Pack” that includes exclusive cosmetic items and in-game content, but the full details of what is provided in the pack for The Center have yet to be revealed.