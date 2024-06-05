How to fix Ark: Survival Ascended The Center DLC not working on PC

Ark: Survival Ascended’s long-awaited The Center DLC update is here, but there are question marks about whether the content works for everyone.

Following the successful addition of Scorched Earth, Ark: Survival Ascended has moved onto the next chapter of the crafting and survival title’s DLC journey—The Center. It’s a vast expanse of land filled with new creatures—such as the Shastasaurus—and more land to explore.

It’s a hefty amount of content, but if you’re having problems accessing The Center, we know why.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended The Center DLC working on PC for Xbox Game Pass?

Let’s get to the center of the matter. Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended‘s The Center DLC is not currently available to users on PC trying to play via Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox app.

I can tell you this is the case as I have experienced this myself. If you go onto the app, click on Ark: Survival Ascended in the Library, and click to check for updates, nothing happens.

A quick browse of Discord and the Ark Reddit shows we’re not alone in this sad boat. So, if you are playing Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Center DLC via another method, you’re, hopefully, having a great time.

If you can’t play The Center as you wait for the update to go live on the PC Xbox app, keep checking back. We’re monitoring the situation and will update this guide once the update goes live or developer Studio Wildcard addresses the predicament.

