Cryptic Ark: Survival Ascended tease sparks Power Rangers crossover theory

A cryptic tease from Ark: Survival Ascended devs on a surprise addition to the game has resulted in a fan theory around a Power Rangers crossover—and it looks like they have a point.

Ark: Survival Ascended devs Studio Wildcard are planning regular updates to the title, including the release of The Center map on June 3, but a teaser on social media suggests there’s another big update next month. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), an image was shared showing a survivor alongside a dodo in front of monstrous, mechanical creatures—and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a key detail that seemingly reveals the secret.

More creatures are coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Reddit, players discussed the possibility of a Power Rangers crossover and pointed out some key details that left me shaking my head in frustration, as I can’t believe I didn’t pick up on the hints myself.

The key details are the rainbow spectrum that also appears in the background, showing various creatures in different colors, but the biggest hint was the logo acting as bullet points in the release date. Seem familiar?

It appears the logo is indeed the same as the Power Rangers and the colors shown over each of the creatures fits the Dinozords: Red for Tyrannosaurus, blue for Triceratops, yellow for Sabertooth, black for the Mastodon (Mammoth), and pink for the Pterodactyl. All of those creatures are already established in the long list of dinosaurs featuring in the Ark franchise and it wouldn’t be the first time the series went futuristic, with tech dinos having been added in Ark: Survival Evolved.

An apparent mid-June release window for an Ark: Survival Ascended and Power Rangers crossover raises the possibility of an appearance for Studio Wildcard at Summer Games Fest, perhaps during the Xbox Showcase after the game was added to Xbox Game Pass in April.

