Category:
Ark

Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will players have to fork out?
Josh Challies
  and 
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 05:20 am
A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended is one of the most intense crafting and survival games on the market, and many players are still wondering whether the game is available through an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Recommended Videos

Ark: Survival Ascended has had a great launch since it debuted in 2023—I say debuted, even though it is largely a remake of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved. Nevertheless, questions are still being raised about the action title: How do you host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox, when is The Center DLC coming out, and is Ark: Survival Ascended on Game Pass?

New Xbox Series X|S and PC players, we have the answer you’re wondering whether you need to purchase the game or access it through your Game Pass subscription.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?

A player in Ark: Survival Ascended draws a bow to aim at a Megaloceros.
The wait goes on. Image via Studio Wildcard

After a long wait, Ark: Survival Ascended will be available on Xbox Game Pass from April 1.

The news was finally confirmed via the official Xbox Wire newsletter on March 19. It says Ark: Survival Ascended will be available on Game Pass to users on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. As long as you are a subscriber with a valid membership, the game will be free to download from March 19.

It should come as no surprise, considering the addition of Ark: Survival Ascended to the library will coincide with the Scorched Earth content update. With The Center delayed, this should keep Ark players ticking over for a while yet—more so if you’re a newcomer.

Additionally, it’s already been confirmed that when ARK 2 eventually arrives, it will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, meaning the future looks bright for fans of the Ark franchise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
A Basilosaurus beneath the waves in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 20, 2024
Read Article ​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Players shooting a dinosaur in Ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
An Artifact inside a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
A Basilosaurus beneath the waves in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 20, 2024
Read Article ​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Players shooting a dinosaur in Ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
An Artifact inside a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.