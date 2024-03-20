Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?

Ark: Survival Ascended is one of the most intense crafting and survival games on the market, and many players are still wondering whether the game is available through an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Ark: Survival Ascended has had a great launch since it debuted in 2023—I say debuted, even though it is largely a remake of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved. Nevertheless, questions are still being raised about the action title: How do you host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox, when is The Center DLC coming out, and is Ark: Survival Ascended on Game Pass?

New Xbox Series X|S and PC players, we have the answer you’re wondering whether you need to purchase the game or access it through your Game Pass subscription.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?

The wait goes on. Image via Studio Wildcard

After a long wait, Ark: Survival Ascended will be available on Xbox Game Pass from April 1.

The news was finally confirmed via the official Xbox Wire newsletter on March 19. It says Ark: Survival Ascended will be available on Game Pass to users on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. As long as you are a subscriber with a valid membership, the game will be free to download from March 19.

It should come as no surprise, considering the addition of Ark: Survival Ascended to the library will coincide with the Scorched Earth content update. With The Center delayed, this should keep Ark players ticking over for a while yet—more so if you’re a newcomer.

Additionally, it’s already been confirmed that when ARK 2 eventually arrives, it will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, meaning the future looks bright for fans of the Ark franchise.

