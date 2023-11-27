Learning how to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox is one of the biggest keys to having an experience tailored to you and your friends.

No longer will you have to deal with toxic players from nearby areas, as you’ll instead be the host with the most. Did I mention you’ll have complete power on this Survival Ascended server you’ve built too? The only downside is you’ll have to contain yourself as friends and potential new players join your server, so show mercy.

Benefits to hosting an Ark: Survival Ascended server

This could be you. Image via Studio Wildcard

Hosting an Ark: Survival Ascended server provides a ton of benefits. You’ll be able to add new mods and plugins with ease, play on an incredibly low ping, and keep the server running for as long as you desire.

This means you’ll be in charge of virtually everything on your server. If you’re looking to rule your server with an iron fist, keeping it alive only while you’re logged in, you can host a non-dedicated server. Otherwise, a dedicated server that keeps the server running is available to purchase.

How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox

The only way to host a server in Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox is to do so through Nitrado. For those unfamiliar with Nitrado, it assists players with this specific task. If you’re looking to host a server, head to the Nitrado website, and for Xbox players, you’ll have to use the Xbox or Windows 10 app and purchase a server.

Time to download. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll be able to host servers with the protection Nitrado provides, alongside a slew of other benefits. However, it will cost you a bit of cash in the process.

The prices vary depending on how many players are going to use your Ark: Survival Ascended server. This means you could be spending roughly $40 USD a month if you’re looking to fill all 32 spots. Otherwise, you’ll be able to purchase the lower tiers for fewer players.

Fear not though, you will be able to create your own configuration for your server. This means you’ll be able to acquire 200 slots for your server and keep it running as long as you’d like. However, the prices will vary.