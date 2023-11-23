How to chat in Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox

After several delays, Ark: Survival Ascended has finally landed, but if you want to survive in the dino-infested world, you’re going to need good communication—so how do you text chat on Xbox?

Whether you’re on an official server or have joined your friends privately, text chat is a quick and easy way to talk to any other players on the same server—whether that is pleading for assistance or begging not to be killed in PvP.

The method of opening text chat in Ark: Survival Ascended has changed slightly from Ark: Survival Evolved, however, so it can cause some confusion if you are not yet accustomed to the new controls.

Worry not though, as it’s still an easy task to do and, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be chatting away in no time.

How to text chat on Xbox in Ark: Survival Ascended

Communication is key. Image via Studio Wildcard

To type into chat on Xbox in Ark: Survival Ascended, hold LB and press start to open the text input screen. You can type your message in here, click enter, and it will then be added to the chatlog in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

There are several settings you can select from to navigate to different chats, however, with separate chatlogs for Global, Tribes, and Alliances. To change the chatlog you want to type into, hold LB and use the radius wheel that appears to select the options.

Of course, Ark: Survival Ascended does have voice chat with proximity to nearby players so if you have a headset, it’s quicker and easier to just talk away—and it also means you won’t be stood in one spot vulnerable to wild creatures or other players.