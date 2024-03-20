Category:
Ark

Ark: Survival Ascended joining Xbox Game Pass for Scorched Earth release

A much-needed boost.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:21 am
A Basilosaurus beneath the waves in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ark: Survival Ascended will be added to the Game Pass library on April 1, just in time for the release of the first expansion map.

Recommended Videos

The remastered title of Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Survival Evolved has endured plenty of issues in the first few months of its lifespan but is aiming to get back on track with the release of Scorched Earth—and the door has been opened for a flood of new players.

Promotional art showing additions to Xbox Game Pass in the Late March window.
Big arrivals. Image via Microsoft

It was confirmed in a post on the Xbox Wire announcing the addition of Ark: Survival Ascended to the Xbox Game Pass library that the title will also be available to PC Game Pass players when it drops on April 1.

The addition to the Game Pass library comes as Scorched Earth finally lands as the first expansion map for Ark: Survival Ascended, with devs insisting the release was on track despite a “rocky few days.”

A roadmap shared previously has the Scorched Earth release penciled in for April 1, the same day Ark: Survival Ascended will join Game Pass, though the recent comments from the devs said the release would be “at the end of the month.”

It isn’t clear whether that means Scorched Earth will be arriving before the previously stated April 1 date, and if it is brought forward slightly, it would be good news for a player base that has dealt with continued setbacks—the biggest being the indefinite delay of The Center, which was originally slated for release in February.

Ark: Survival Ascended’s addition to Game Pass could provide a much-needed boost for the title, which has seen its player count drop beneath the title it was meant to replace, Ark: Survival Evolved, as many players have opted to remain with the old title.

That isn’t too surprising given the issues Studio Wildcard has encountered so far, particularly as Survival Evolved has 12 maps to choose from, which will be remastered and added periodically to Survival Ascended.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Players shooting a dinosaur in Ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
An Artifact inside a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Read Article The Boys and Moana stars are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended
Promotional art for Bob's Tall Tales in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
The Boys and Moana stars are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Players shooting a dinosaur in Ark survival ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
​​​How to host an Ark: Survival Ascended server on Xbox
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
An Artifact inside a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: Ark
Ark
All Artifact locations on The Island: Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Read Article The Boys and Moana stars are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended
Promotional art for Bob's Tall Tales in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
The Boys and Moana stars are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 18, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.