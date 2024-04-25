When does Ark 2 release?

Ark 2 was announced at the The Game Awards 2020. Since then, trailers featuring Hollywood action star Vin Diesel have built up the hype levels for the sequel. With months passing, more players wonder about Ark 2’s release date.

Recommended Videos

While there’s a lot to be excited about in Ark 2, I’m looking forward to the Soulslike combat experience and the third-person mechanics the most. Considering the Ark franchise features its fair share of intense in-game moments, adding intense battles would make it even more challenging.

Ark 2 release date

Just give us this release. Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark 2 is expected to launch in late 2024. While initially planned for a much earlier release, Studio Wildcard, the developer, delayed the launch to ensure a polished final product.

While Ark 2 has a late 2024 release window, the game still doesn’t have a concrete release date. Depending on the development process, we should receive good or bad news regarding Ark 2’s release soon. More details will likely surface in Q3 2024.

Why is Ark 2 taking so long?

The main reason why Ark 2 is taking so long is because it’s built on Unreal Engine 5, a powerful but relatively new engine. Studio Wildcard is also looking to create an unmatched experience for players in Ark 2, and excellence takes time.

Crafting a more intricate storyline, innovative gameplay mechanics, and a rich world can all take longer than expected. Although the wait has been longer than expected, the end result could justify the means. If Studio Wildcard releases another banger and redefines the survival genre in the process, not a single player would mind the delays.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the finer things in Ark Survival Ascended, like taming an Ovis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more