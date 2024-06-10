Ark: Survival Ascended The Center resource map

The Center offers a vast world made up of many unique islands and a huge ocean to explore in Ark: Survival Ascended. This map is quite large but has lots of important resources you can collect as you explore.

Recommended Videos

Obtaining resources is one of the most fundamental aspects of gameplay in Ark: Survival Ascended since you need lots of materials to make gear, craft structures, and work on taming dinosaurs around the map. Here are all the resources you can find around The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Ark: Survival Ascended The Center resource locations

The Center is rich with resources you can collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the important resources you can find around The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended, the best locations to look for them, and what they can be used for.

Location Resource Description Uses Metal “A lump of unrefined metal ore, mined from rocks usually found high on mountains, or in caves. Can be refined in a Forge.“ Can be turned into Metal Ingots and used to craft many items like ammunition, armor, and tools. Crystal “This strange crystalline material can be shaped into lenses, used as an electronics component, or mixed into powerful explosives.“ It’s an essential resource that can be used in many crafting recipes. Obsidian “A very rare resource, found underground. Can be broken down and used to make modern tech.“ It’s a rare but important item used to craft assets like Polymer. Oil “A thick blob of unrefined oil. Can be refined with hide to make gasoline.“ Can be turned into gasoline Silica Pearls “These pearls are made almost entirely of silicon. Can be refined into silicon plates.“ Can be used to craft many important Electronics.

While you’re on the hunt for these valuable assets, keep an eye out for Giant Beaver dams and caves you can explore along the way. Both are generally rich with resources you can grab, which makes them excellent spots to stop at while you’re working on farming materials.

You also might consider looking for the best spot to set up your base while you’re already wandering around for resources. The Center is pretty vast, and there are many great spots to live, so it’s a good idea to view them all while working on other tasks so you can fully take in all of your options before deciding where you want to set up your home permanently.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy