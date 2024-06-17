Forgot password
Oil at The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get oil in The Center

Time to go for a swim.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 10:57 am

Oil is an essential resource to stock up on in Ark: Survival Ascended and it’s especially tricky to get around The Center. If you want to find this resource, you need to go for a swim and venture deep undersea.

The process for obtaining oil looks a bit different on each map, so it’s always tricky figuring out where to find this important resource. If you’re struggling to locate this material around the map, here’s how to get oil and where to find it at The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.

How to get oil at The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended

Mining an oil node in The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Grab your pickaxe and get mining.

Throughout The Center, oil generally appears as black rock nodes with swirling black particle trails above them found underwater. Although oil can be found aboveground on other maps like Scorched Earth, it’s almost exclusively found underwater around The Center. You can easily mine these nodes to claim the oil you’re after.

Best The Center oil locations for Ark: Survival Ascended

Five of the best spots you can visit to find oil in Ark: Survival Ascended The Center are:

  • Lat: 46.2 Long: 83.6
  • Lat: 41 Long: 76.9
  • Lat: 41.4 Long: 32
  • Lat: 36.5 Long: 60
  • Lat: 7.1 Long: 91.2
Best oil locations around The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended marked.
Oil is pretty abundant around this map.

The first spot you can visit to find oil is located underwater just east off the coast of an island near an area where you can choose to spawn. This one is around 46.2, 83.6, is decently easy to find, and is also an excellent island to visit for metal.

Slightly northwest of the first spot, there’s an underwater cave that’s the second spot you can check for oil. This vast underwater cave is located at about 41, 76.9 and has lots of oil nodes both in and all around it.

The third spot to check is underneath the vast floating island to the far west around 41.4, 32. This massive floating island area is a great spot to visit for all The Center resources and it’s also a good spot to place your base.

If you don’t feel like searching the deep sea, the fourth spot at about 36.5, 60 is a bit easier to traverse. This oil location is the river near the central region of the map. It’s a lot shallower than the ocean, so it’s a nice break from all the intense underwater diving.

The fifth spot is way up north near the east edge of the map around 7.1, 91.2. It’s another deep sea venture and pretty far away from most of the islands, but this area is extremely rich in oil, which makes it worth the trip.

A player in a submarine underwater at The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.
There's a lot to see and explore underwater around The Center.

Outside of these five spots, there are many other locations you can venture to for oil around The Center. Generally, your best bet is to explore underwater if you want to find oil since it’s pretty abundant just about anywhere under the sea on this map.

