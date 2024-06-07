Ark: Survival Ascended: Best metal locations in The Center

Metal is one of the most fundamental resources in Ark: Survival Ascended. If you want to efficiently gather this material, you need to know all of the best spots to get it on each unique map, including The Center.

The Center is vast and sprawls across many distinctive islands, which means there are lots of areas to check for this resource. Traversing around the map can be tricky, and you need lots of metal for general progression, so here are all the best locations to find metal at The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Best The Center metal locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Metal can be found all over, but these are the optimal farming spots. Image via Ark Unity. Remix by Dot Esports

Four of the best spots you can visit to find metal in Ark: Survival Ascended The Center are:

Lat: 51.3 Long: 77

Lat: 63.5 Long: 61.5

Lat: 14.9 Long: 61.8

Lat: 36.3 Long: 36.2

The first spot is a great choice when you’re just starting out at The Center since you can choose to spawn right near it as your starting location. At about 51.3, 77, there’s a cliff area overlooking part of the ocean that’s circled in by the island from most sides.

You don’t need to visit the exact coordinates for this one since you can find metal deposits to mine all along the cliff there. It’s a fairly easy spot to access even when you don’t have much to work with and it’s one of the overall best spots to farm for metal across the entire map. There’s also some crystal you can grab around the metal spots.

The second spot you can venture to is decently close to the first one at about 63.5, 61.5. This is a massive skull rock island that’s rich with metal and many other resources like obsidian and crystal you can grab too.

The tricky part about this location is that you have to venture all around it to find metal. But the effort is certainly worth the resources you get, and this cool rock formation is also one of the best spots for your base in The Center.

You can’t miss this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to venture out further for metal, the third spot you can visit is the massive volcanic island up north. Metal deposits are pretty common across the entire island, but you can start at about 14.9, 61.8 to gather some right away.

At this location, there isn’t really one best spot to find metal but rather a massive abundance of this material throughout the entire area. Because of this, I recommend working on other endeavors like finding all the dinosaurs at The Center or hunting for caves while you also farm all the metal you come across on this island. It’s easiest to farm metal at this spot by simply venturing around.

The fourth spot to check is around 38.3, 36.2. There’s a massive chunk of floating land surrounded by waterfalls at this spot and lots of metal deposits to mine down on the ground by the water.

