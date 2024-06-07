Ark: Survival Ascended: All Giant Beaver dam locations on The Center

Giant Beavers, or Castoroides as they’re called in Ark: Survival Ascended, build dams on or near shallow bodies of water. These Beaver Dams are a great source of several essential crafting materials.

Naturally, you should know their locations for farming them periodically, which is going to help you have a smoother progression in your The Center playthrough.

You might think these cute-looking Castoroides don’t mind you trespassing on their homes—but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Once you access the Giant Beaver Dams, they turn hostile pretty quickly. We recommend not killing them though; you’re going to want them to build their Dams soon again.

All Giant Beaver Dam locations in The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended

Get a Ptera and go hauling. Screenshot via Ark-Unity

Giant Beaver Dams spawn in several locations around the large Center map, especially on the three central Jungle islands, across the Swamp surrounding the Floating Island, and in the Redwood Biome.

When farming the Giant Beaver Dams, make sure you empty their inventory. If you don’t need the Wood in it, drop it once taken to your inventory. Emptying will destroy the Dam, and that way you ensure the Castoroides build another and you have more Ark: Survival Ascended resources to loot when you come there again.

The following are the co-ordinates for known Dam locations on The Center map.

Area Latitude/Longitude Jungle South 52/55

52.5/63

50.7/67

52.7/67.3

57/62.7 Jungle Mid 41.7/66

39/70.5 Jungle North 28.3/57.7

29/63.2 Floating Island 38.9/33.3 Swamp 40.5/20.5

50.9/30

43.2/45.5

38.3/46.2

28.5/38

31.3/25.3 Redwood Biome 85.2/31

97/48

82/39.5

87.7/50.3

83.7/60

94/62.5

91.3/69

The Dams don’t spawn in the same locations every time. So, if you can’t find a Dam in plain sight in one of the locations above, check underwater and behind nearby waterfalls. On rare occasions, they might spawn in other resource nodes like rocks and trees. You might have to harvest them before you can access the Dam’s loot.

Giant Beaver Dams contain the following resources in large quantities:

Cementing Paste

Silica Paste

Rare Flower

Rare Mushroom

Wood

While you can find these resources elsewhere, the Dams make farming them much easier. Except for Woods though, which makes you open your inventory and dump them throughout your haul lest you over-encumber your flying mount.

