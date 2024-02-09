Ark: Survival Ascended Feb. 8 patch notes: Server transfers, custom cosmetics, and more

Ark: Survival Ascended has finally received a key feature months after initially releasing, with transfers now available on official servers.

Studio Wildcard has kept fans waiting for the feature, including last-minute delays, but a bumper patch for Ark: Survival Ascended landed on Feb. 8 that added transfers—but those playing on unofficial servers will have to wait at least another week.

Server transfers came alongside new additions, like custom cosmetics, and fixes and amendments to the title. You can find everything you need to know about Ark: Survival Ascended‘s latest patch here.

Ark: Survival Ascended patch notes

Watch your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Transfers are live in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Feb 8. patch in Ark: Survival Ascended is a big one and added core functionality to transfer creatures and characters between maps ahead of The Center DLC.

You can now freely move items, creatures, and characters onto different maps without restriction, meaning you won’t have to start from scratch on The Center and any future maps unless you want to. If you’d prefer for that feature to be blocked entirely, Studio Wildcard also released a bunch of non-transfer official PvP servers that permanently have transfers disabled.

Custom Cosmetic Mods

Download the Custom Cosmetic Mods, which is part of the “Featured” list on the Mods page, and you can enjoy greater customization options. While this update requires you to manually install, the second phase, set for April 1, will see Custom Cosmetics automatically downloaded in the background whenever you encounter them.

The launch of the feature comes alongside a slew of Custom Cosmetics to try out immediately, with Steamboat Willie, Clean Glass Wall, Party Lamp Post, Tic Tac Toe Table, and Gun Rack provided as examples—with Studio Wildcard promising an “infinite variety of visual and functional customizations” in the future.

Simple Game Framework

The Simple Game Framework in Ark: Survival Ascended is an interesting concept, with Studio Wildcard saying it will enable creators to build entirely new games from scratch inside of Ark, listing custom maps, game modes, and even entirely new experiences as possibilities.

A fully playable platformer has been built with the framework, showcasing what is possible, and it will be intriguing to see what the community comes up with. If this proves to have similar legs to the likes of Fortnite and Roblox, there could be plenty to come.

Bug fixes

New content is not the only focus in the latest patch, as several bug fixes have been deployed. The full list of bug fixes can be found in the Ark Discord, but highlights include PvE using a “less aggressive version of the anti-mesh system,” a fix to an issue where single player would not save, and boss corpses are now harvestable to prevent you from getting stuck inside them.

Specific creatures have also received updates, like Kaprosuchus no longer getting points added to the oxygen stat, Ankylosaurus no longer collecting berries with its main attack, and inconsistency with Moschops when harvesting resources.