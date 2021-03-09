When does Apex’s Chaos Theory event end?

It’s time to unleash chaos.

Apex Legends’ Chaos Theory Collection event launched today and it’s centered entirely around Caustic. The Toxic Trapper has staked claim to Water Treatment in Kings Canyon with a new Town Takeover and he’s filled it with deadly Nox gas.

Respawn Entertainment dropped a number of skins for legends, including an especially maniacal one for Caustic. Revenant, Crypto, Wattson, Rampart, Gibraltar, and Loba have all received skins for the event as well. Players can craft skins from the event shop for 2,400 Crafting Metals or 1,800 Apex Coins.

Those who unlock all 24 event cosmetics will automatically receive Bangalore’s Heirloom, her Pilot Knife. Once the event wraps up, the Heirloom weapon will be available to craft for 150 Heirloom shards like the game’s other melee skins.

The update also brought a number of changes, including Caustic nerfs, changes to fully kitted gold weapons, and a “No Fill” queue option for players looking to play solo. Players can find the full list of patch notes on EA’s event page.

The Chaos Theory event ends on March 23, giving fans of the battle royale exactly two weeks to unlock exclusive skins and try out the game’s new Ring Fury mode.