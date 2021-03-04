All new skins in Apex’s Chaos Theory event

Cowboy Caustic is real and it goes along nicely with the 30-30 Repeater.

Apex Legends’ Chaos Theory Collection Event is bringing a series of additions to the battle royale title, including a new game mode takeover and Caustic’s Town Takeover where Water Treatment used to be in Kings Canyon.

But that's not all. The event will also add 24 new cosmetics as part of the collection and a few extra rewards.

The Chaos Theory collection will throw a series of new legend skins into the ring. The trailer shows new skins for Caustic, Revenant, Loba, Gibraltar, Pathfinder, Crypto, Wattson, and Rampart—a wide range of legend skins that will make their way to the store when the event drops on March 9.

Not all skins are completely new, however. Respawn teased some of them through the season eight battle pass. Holo Sprays for individual legends showcased the new visuals before their official release, which helped create expectations about the upcoming cosmetics.

The battle pass flaunted skins for Loba, Rampart, Gibraltar, and Revenant. Loba's and Revenant's, in particular, drew the most attention. Their new visuals appeared unique and Loba doesn't get skins as often as some of her counterparts.

The Chaos Theory collection doesn't appear to have a specific theme, like the Lost Treasures or Aftermarket Collections. Instead, each cosmetic appears to reflect its own trope—from Cowboy Caustic to Gladiator Loba—and could mean that the entire collection is inspired by movies instead. This would line up with Fuse's heavy influence from 1980s culture, including in his music pack and gameplay trailer.

Here are some of the new skins coming to Apex with the Chaos Theory event:

Caustic

Wattson

Crypto

Revenant

Loba

Rampart

Gibraltar

Apex's Chaos Theory Collection Event begins on March 9.