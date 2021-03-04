Here’s the full list of notes and updates for Apex’s Chaos Theory patch

Respawn is nerfing Caustic just in time for his Town Takeover.

Respawn Entertainment dropped a new event page for Apex Legends‘ upcoming Chaos Theory Collection event, which is centered around Caustic.

The event begins on March 9 and will introduce a new Town Takeover at Water Treatment, a slew of new skins for fans to unlock, and a new mode. The update will also introduce a new patch to slightly change up the meta.

Although the event celebrates Caustic and all of his gassy glory, the balance update is taking a different approach. The Toxic Trapper will receive a couple of nerfs in this patch cycle, including an increased ultimate cooldown. The damage dealt by his Nox Gas will also be changed to a flat rate instead of an increasing damage-over-time effect.

Pathfinder, Rampart, Revenant, and Wattson are all receiving slight buffs, while Gibraltar and Horizon are taking slight hits. Respawn is also adding in a number of quality-of-life changes, including an assist counter in unranked matches and a way for players to ping their deathboxes while respawning on the dropship.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to Apex with the Chaos Theory event patch.

Legends

Caustic

Nox Gas Grenade (ultimate) cooldown increased from 2.5 to 3.5 minutes

Nox Gas now deals damage at a flat rate of five HP per tick instead of increasing from six to 12 HP.

Gibraltar

Removed the 15 percent increase heal item usage while in Dome of Protection.

Horizon

Increased Black Hole (ultimate) cooldown from two to three minutes.

Pathfinder

No longer has the Low Profile passive. Low Profile makes legends more difficult to hit, but increases damage by five percent.

Revenant

Revenant’s silence now disables Mirage’s cloaked revive and respawn, as well as Octane’s Swift Mend.

Rampart

Explosives damage Amped Cover normally, instead of dealing 200 damage.

Explosives damage Shiela normally, instead of dealing 175 damage.

Wattson

Wattson now has a passive shield regeneration at 0.5 HP per second.

Weapons

Weapon Optics

All gold AR and LMG default optics updated to 2x Bruiser.

Mastiff

Pellet damage decreased from 13 to 11. Fire rate increased from 1.0 to 1.1.

Wingman

Added an extra bullet to every magazine size, including base.

Hemlok

Increased hip-fire spread.

Quality-of-life changes

