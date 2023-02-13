There will be countless rewards to earn.

Apex Legends Season 16 is fast approaching, and it’ll overhaul the game experience like never before.

Multiple balance changes will hit Legends and items, and introduce new Class passives. The game’s interface and numerous quality-of-life changes will be added, too.

This shouldn’t overshadow the next big event, however. Apex Legends‘ fourth anniversary is also hitting soon, and it’s going to bring a generous amount of rewards to earn through various challenges.

It’ll include limited-time cosmetics and precious Heirloom shards through a community-created rewards track. Players will be even able to get Crypto and Ash for free, as of one per week.

While Apex’s official fourth anniversary happened on Feb. 4, players will have to wait a little longer to see the corresponding event hitting live servers.

Here is the Anniversary Collection Event release date.

When does Apex Legends’ 2023 Anniversary collection event begin?

Apex Legends‘ 2023 Anniversary collection event is starting very soon, so players should prepare. Its official release date has been set for tomorrow, Feb. 14.

According to the developer’s latest blog post, it’ll release at 1pm CT. The Anniversary event will be divided into two distinct parts. They will both last for a week, which means the event will end on Feb. 28.

Here are all changes that are going to be introduced in Season 16. It includes all Legend balance changes, new classes, game mode rotation, and weapon changes.