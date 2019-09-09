There’s plenty of speculation circulating about what fans can expect to see when Apex Legends’ third season begins, whether it’s new Legends and weapons, map changes, or a PvE mode.

What’s not speculation, however, is the information coming out about the season three preview. Media outlets were reportedly invited to the event and specifically asked to send their best champions, according to The Verge. This teases fans with the idea of an event that will focus on the high-octane competition that sets Apex apart from other titles in the battle royale genre.

If the timing of the press invites is anything to go by, Apex season three seems to be on track for release in mid-to-late October.

Rumors are also circulating on Reddit about new skins for Lifeline, Bloodhound, Watson, and Mirage.

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Getting better I think 🙂

YouTuber That1MiningGuy dropped a video this week that gave us a sneak peek at leaked skins, including what looks like an Oni or Samurai-inspired skin for Bloodhound and something with a more angelic aesthetic for Lifeline. One current theory is that these skins will be rewards for the upcoming physical box sets, but they could potentially be new cosmetic rewards coming to season three.

That1MiningGuy also rendered a preview of the Twitch Prime Mirage Skin.

In addition, data miners already uncovered Crypto’s abilities earlier this month, even managing to show off his drone’s movement in Blunder.

While Crypto seems the most likely legend coming at the launch of season three, That1MiningGuy also dropped a new video on an in-development character called Jericho. Fans can expect Jericho to be released with four legendary skins, according to the YouTuber. That1MiningGuy’s explainer video provides more evidence on the speculation surrounding the legend’s abilities.

That1MiningGuy on Twitter New fully explained is up! https://t.co/G5v5Nfa5P3

We still don’t know for sure which legend will step into the ring next, but with all of these juicy leaks dropping, it looks like Apex season three is going to have plenty of satisfying new content for fans to sink their teeth into.