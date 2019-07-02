Everything we know about Apex Legends’ Crypto

The trailer for Apex Legends’ second season recently released, and it gave fans a glimpse of a new character. Based on leaks from earlier in the year, many believe this mystery man from the trailer is Crypto—but just who is Crypto, anyway?

In March, dataminers unearthed an image of the legend select screen with 18 different characters. This image came out before Octane and Wattson’s reveals, and it accurately portrayed the two characters and their designs prior to their release. A male character named Crypto is also included in the image as one of the 18 legends, and he is depicted as wearing a moss green jacket with a low-cut black tank top and dog tags hanging from his neck.

This leak isn’t the only time we’ve seen an image of Crypto before, however. He appears behind Pathfinder in the robotic legend’s official concept art on a banner celebrating champions, and he’s wearing the same outfit as is shown in the March leak.

Apex Legends ~ Leaks & News on Twitter This lines up PERFECTLY with my first ever leak on this account. Octane and Wattson have been revealed, Crypto being teased, and models are appearing in the game files for Nomad! Not clear if Crypto will be released, or be further revealed during S2.

Just last week, a new trailer released for Apex Legends’ season, introducing a new character with a laptop in hand. At the start of the video, the mysterious man inserts a drive into the side of his laptop and hacks into the Repulsor Tower’s mainframe. With a few swift key clicks, he then shuts off the tower, causing the island’s main defense against alien wildlife to crash to the ground.

Viewers get only a glimpse of the mysterious man’s hand and profile, but by the looks of it, he’s wearing the same jacket and gloves as the ones Crypto wears in both the leaks and concept art. The only difference is his hair is seemingly shorter in the trailer, but the character sports the same metal jaw-piece as the one Crypto wears in earlier concepts.

Not much else is known about this character, but given his apparent skill in the season two trailer with hacking technology, fans can expect him to likely have some sort of skills that coincide with these capabilities—like say, a EMP grenade or another form of hack.

Apex Legends’ second season kicks off tomorrow. Once the new season goes live, the map will change as a result of alien wildlife beginning to invade the island. Respawn has hidden hints about future releases around the map in the past, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for any additional info about Crypto with the upcoming map changes.