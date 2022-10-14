What is the Golden Ticket in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is well known for its use of teasers to drop hints about upcoming seasons. Now that season 14 is rapidly coming to a close, the developer has one again started teasing upcoming content. These teasers, alongside leaks and datamined information, point to a new map that has something to do with legend Seer’s home planet of Boreas.

To get the ball rolling before season 15’s launch, Respawn introduced a new interactive teaser called the Golden Ticket. According to recently datamined information, this ticket will be essential during the next phase of the teaser, which will likely give players their first glimpse at a new battle royale map.

So, what exactly is Apex‘s Golden Ticket?

Apex’s Golden Tickets, explained

The Golden Ticket is a craftable item in Apex. To obtain one, you’ll need to join a battle royale match and make it to a Replicator. When you find one, you’ll notice that the logo above it has been changed from green to gold to indicate the presence of Golden Tickets.

Interact with the Replicator as usual to bring up the crafting menu, which will give you the option to craft a Golden Ticket for 125 materials. While this seems expensive, particularly considering the ticket does nothing after you craft it, you’re also given a fully-kitted weapon for your materials.

After you craft a Golden Ticket, you remain in possession of it. Nothing has been confirmed yet by Respawn, but leaks point to another event next week that will give ticket owners more information about the upcoming 15th season. Players might be able to get a glimpse of an upcoming new map, heavily rumored to be located on Boreas, or check out other information. We won’t know for sure until Respawn releases additional information.