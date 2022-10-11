A mysterious new teaser is live in Apex Legends, featuring a Golden Ticket

Things around the Outlands might look a bit more golden today. Apex Legends players dropping in for a game will most likely notice that the crafting replicators that dot the maps got a little bit of an upgrade today, with the normally-blue replicator logo turning to gold, both in person and on the game’s maps.

Of course, this isn’t just for aesthetic purposes. The new golden replicators come with a new item to craft, albeit one that’s expensive, and its use isn’t immediately apparent.

Golden Ticket obtained! Get a gold moz with it pic.twitter.com/sgonJVqVbE — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) October 11, 2022

For 125 crafting materials, players can craft a “Golden Ticket.” But what exactly is a Golden Ticket? Well, it’s a ticket. Officially, that’s all that’s known right now, alongside a message that’s written beneath it in the crafting menu: “A ticket to see the future home of the Apex Games.” Once you’ve crafted the ticket and pick it up out of the crafter… nothing happens.

Unofficially, these key cards that players will need to pick up to access the next stage of the teasers for season 15, and what is almost certain to be the season’s new map at this point. A couple of weeks ago, AG420 leaked a video that appeared to be set on the Arenas map Encore but with no game mode occurring. Suddenly, a dropship appeared, and boarding the dropship whisked the player off to a short tour of a new battle royale map.

While it’s not completely confirmed that these Golden Tickets will be the things players need to access this potential teaser, it seems incredibly likely. The game has hinted at a new map on Boreas for a while now, from subtle teasers in Lifeline’s Olympus POI to big, massive hints in this season’s quest from Seer. Even recently, the official Apex account has tweeted out teasers that appear to be Seer selling the idea of using Boreas as a new battleground for the Games to Duardo Silva.

Hard work pays off…? pic.twitter.com/RKzGJg4uvw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 9, 2022

Either way, you’re going to want to get yourself 125 materials and craft yourself a Golden Ticket. And don’t worry: crafting a Golden Ticket will also come with a fully-kitted gold weapon, so you’ll get some literal bang for your buck.