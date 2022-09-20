Leaked teaser all but confirms location of the newest map coming to Apex Legends

Widely credited with being the main source behind the Apex Legends season 12 leak that showed off Newcastle, Vantage, and a host of other new legends that had yet to come to the game, AG420 returned to social media with yet another leak. And this time, it was the long-rumored and teased season 15 map.

For some time, both leaks from outside sources and teasers in Apex have indicated that the next battle royale map to come to the game would be set on the moon of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. Now, that new setting seems all but confirmed, thanks to a leaked preview of the new map that seems like it will come to the game later this season.

The teaser in question begins on Encore, the Arenas map located on Boreas. Instead of joining a match, however, players are invited to go to a drop ship to get a preview of “the new home” of the Apex games. From there, players get a short zipline tour of a brand new map, which seems very much like a fully-textured and finished version of the Divided Moon map that was part of the season 12 leaks.

The teaser includes voicelines from the Apex announcer, noting “the most brilliant minds of Boreas hope to one day transform this natural satellite into a thriving metropolis.” The preview is intentionally a bit foggy, and players will only get to see one area of the map, but the map itself looks impressive, with a stunning skybox and plenty of industrial buildings displayed.

Boreas has also been constantly teased as the next setting for the Apex games, from subtle news headlines here and there to being the subject of the game’s current quest. Seer himself confirmed his plans to talk to Duardo Silva about taking the games to Boreas in chapter three of the season 14 quest, “Friends Like These.” Now, it seems like only a matter of time before players will get to set their own feet on this new moon for a new experience in the game’s battle royale.

As far as how the new map might play, it’s difficult to tell the actual size of the map. But what has been shown feels more similar to Olympus than any of the other maps so far, with plenty of buildings and architecture dotting the landscape. It also doesn’t look like this new map will contain nearly the same height disparities as Storm Point does, with the slopes and hills looking much gentler.

Time will tell exactly when and where the new map will be, but the future looks bright for those players anxiously awaiting a new world to explore in the next season of Apex.