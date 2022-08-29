Vantage’s tactical ability allows Apex Legends players to get to impossible-to-reach spot

Vantage’s tactical ability, Echo Relocation, is one of the most useful movement abilities in Apex Legends. It gives Vantage the ability to execute a leap on par with the distances players can achieve with Octane’s ultimate ability, but on a much shorter cooldown.

Usually, Echo Relocation is used to gain some vertical height. Even if a player isn’t trying to get on top of a higher plane, they can get more horizontal distance by launching Vantage at a higher angle. Another use for Vantage’s tactical, however, is launching downwards—specifically, down into some lava.

Reddit user NootoriousPingu posted the helpful guide to several different Apex subreddits, demonstrating how players can use Vantage’s tactical ability to get down and close to the lava in the crevasses of World’s Edge. Normally, you don’t want to touch lava in Apex. In fact, you usually can’t get close to the lava thanks to the game’s “updraft” system that propels you up and out of those areas in exchange for some damage taken.

But if one of your teammates is unfortunate enough to die in one of those crevasses and you don’t have a Crypto on your team, those same updrafts make retrieving their banner impossible. That is, unless you send Echo on a retrieval mission and use Echo Relocation to jump straight down to your teammate’s death box. The updraft works fairly slowly, allowing you enough time and momentum to go all the way down to the death box and grab the banner before you start being lifted back up.

It’s an extremely situational use of Echo Relocation, but it’s very useful if you ever find yourself needing to grab a banner where you normally would be unable to reach it. Now let’s just hope that the distance on the tactical doesn’t get nerfed any time soon.