Ukrainian Apex pro denied travel to fourth ALGS LAN in a row

Maksym “Max-Strafe” Stadniuk is a longstanding Apex Legends pro known for his fast mechanics, creativity under pressure, and consistency in his region. He recently fought through Split One of the 2023 EMEA Pro League to have another chance of competing at LAN but will be denied the opportunity for the fourth time in a row. The ALGS 2023 Split One Playoffs take place in two weeks and the Kansas City Pioneers will be fielding a substitute in its starting roster, the player and org announced yesterday.

The Pioneers finished in seventh place in EMEA, with a 10th-place finish at the regional finals, qualifying them for the Split One London Playoffs. But due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Max-Strafe has been denied travel due to martial law and will miss the opportunity to compete in the first LAN event of the 2023 ALGS circuit.

Unfortunately, I did not receive permission to leave the country. Missing the fourth LAN tournament due to the Russian military invasion. It's unbelievably unfortunate that this is how my esports career unfolds and I miss all these incredible opportunities. Thanks for support.. pic.twitter.com/FjQaQAAhtf — KCP Max-Strafe. 🇺🇦 (@MaxStrafe) January 17, 2023

Max-Strafe’s history is littered with amazing performances and unfortunate endings, having played professionally since 2019 and starring on six different rosters and teams. His first big breakout performances came in 2020 on GnsaskeStrafeDel, leading to first-place finishes in the ALGS Online No. 6 and Summer Circuit No. 2 for EMEA. These results led to Max-Strafe’s signing with Natus Vincere and later GMT Esports, where he experienced his first set of heartbreaking news.

On GMT Esports, Max-Strafe found immediate success with a fourth-place finish in the 2022 Split Two Pro League of EMEA, qualifying the team for the playoffs in Stockholm. But with the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Max-Strafe missed the playoffs. GMT Esports finished the event in 12th place, securing a spot in the Championship, but then had to compete again without the Ukrainian in its starting roster. GMT Esports were later acquired by Pioneers, with their first LAN at ReWired Festival 2022 again missing Max-Strafe.

Update on Max-Strafe and KCP Apex: pic.twitter.com/6FMpBGCVxA — Pioneers (@PioneersGG) January 17, 2023

In place of Max-Strafe will be Pandxrz from North America’s FURIA Esports. At the 2022 Championship, FURIA came in second place before missing the 2023 NA Split One Playoffs with an 11th-place domestic finish, one spot off from qualification.

The ALGS Split One Playoffs take place in two weeks, from Feb. 2 to 5, presenting 40 international teams from all five major regions. Pioneers, entering as the seventh seed of EMEA, will play in Group C, with their first match featuring Groups C vs. D.