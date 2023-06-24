TSM’s upcoming Apex Legends community tournament promises a ‘twist’

TSM has always been synonymous with Apex Legends since it fielded one of the earliest competitive rosters in 2019 and ultimately cemented the organization as the best in the world after winning the 2023 Split One Playoffs. Suffice it to say, the Apex casual and competitive community would not be the same without TSM’s four years of constant influence.

Not only does TSM win the biggest international tournaments, but it also runs some of the biggest events as well, with many content creators and fans looking forward to the annual TSM Invitational. And 2023 is no different.

TSM announced the Apex Summer Invitational for June 27, a one-day tournament featuring 20 teams of content creators and pros competing for a $50,000 prize pool. Additional details include a secret “twist” to the tournament’s format and open invites based on vouches and Twitter interest.

Introducing the @PlayApex Summer Invitational



A 20-team $50k tournament with a twist. Let us know who you wanna see compete on June 27th 👇 #SummerInvitational pic.twitter.com/3Vxw7hDsJd — TSM #TSM100 (@TSM) June 24, 2023

Minustempo, team manager of TSM and organizer of previous community tournaments, also announced an early list of attending pros and content creators to the event, including the entire main TSM roster and TSM Talent members Sabz and GuhRL.

Past TSM invitational events have highlighted the newest legends or game modes in each season as part of the “twist.” 2020’s Invitational happened during season five and required all teams to play with Loba, the newest legend added to the game. The 2022 Invitational initially featured the standard battle royale format of 40 players, but only the top 18 advanced to the final stage, where a single round of the LTM Control was played to decide the winning team for the event.

The twist for the 2023 Invitational has currently not been announced, but if TSM follows their past trends, fans can assume the tournament will involve the new Mixtape game modes of Team Deathmatch or Gun Run, as previous content creator tournaments like NICKMERCS’ MFAM Gauntlet have featured before.

The TSM Summer Invitational will take place on June 27th at 3:30pm CT, hosted by Apex content creators HisandHersLive and streamed on the TSM Twitch channel. There is no restriction on individual POVs for the event, and fans will also be able to watch their favorite players’ perspectives for all stages of the event.

