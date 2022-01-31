How to play Control in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is bringing more than just Mad Maggie with season 12, Defiance. The new season will introduce Control, a new limited-time mode that gives players a loadout choice, unlimited respawns, and an action-packed nine-vs-nine mode.

This new way to play Apex will be available for the first three weeks of Defiance, but Respawn has not yet confirmed whether the mode will become a permanent addition. Here’s what you need to know about Control before you head in.

How to play Control in Apex

Battle royale is about being the best and Arenas is about taking out the opposition. Control, on the other hand, is about holding down key points on the map with the help of your eight teammates.

Teams get points by controlling set locations and holding more zones means gathering more points. “The longer they hold on, the more points they earn,” according to the gameplay trailer. To keep the adrenaline high and the tempo of the match up to 11, Control features endless respawns, meaning Octanes can W-key into a fight and be back in no time.

Based on the gameplay trailer, matches will take place in familiar locations from battle royale maps, including Olympus’ Hammond Labs and Storm Point’s Barometer. This means fans who played the regular version of the maps may find some familiar ground. But with nine-person teams on each side, that’s about as much familiarity as they’ll find.

Legend and weapon selection

Control will put players in three squads of three legends. This means each nine-person team can have up to three of the same legend—and if you think one Caustic is scary, you don’t want to find yourself against three of them in an enclosed space.

Allowing three squads with the same legend means players may not have as much competition to pick Mad Maggie the second Control drops. But legend selection isn’t the only part of Control that hinges on preference. Players can also select their loadout, according to the official season page, meaning they can choose guns they’re fairly comfortable with. Based on the wording on the website, Control could feature a system similar to last year’s Winter Express limited-time mode, offering a choice between a series of preset kits.

This means Control players will have a wide range of choices between legends and weapons, and they can choose gear and gadgets that complement their playstyle or mitigate their legends’ weaknesses.

Control launches alongside Apex‘s season 12, Defiance, on Feb. 8, and runs for three weeks.