The dialogue cues between Loba and Revenant are brutal in Apex Legends season 5

While some of the characters in Apex Legends have minor tiffs with each other, the hatred between Loba and Revenant is palpable—and it shows through their in-game interactions.

Respawn added conditional chatter in the season five patch, prompting legends to speak to each other differently when prompted by dialogue cues. This, of course, led to some savage interactions between the two newest legends.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Putting Loba and Revenant on the same team seems odd, but Respawn made sure to include voice lines that showcase the tension. While Loba’s quips are seeded in hate and disdain, Revenant continuously goads and mocks the thief for murdering her parents.

The killer simulacrum says “Isn’t this interesting? Too bad your parents aren’t alive to see this” when reviving a fallen Loba. Her response is simple: “Talk about them again, I dare you.”

When the scenario is reversed, Loba’s reasoning for helping Revenant is out of an obligation to winning the match.

“Die later,” she says. “We need more firepower, now.”

But Revenant can’t miss an opportunity to ridicule Loba, responding with “You saved me? Careful, girlie. People will talk.” Another voice line for the same interaction has Revenant asking “does this mean we’re friends now?”

When Revenant uses Loba’s ultimate to pick up some nearby loot, she makes her resentment clear.

“You don’t deserve my help, demon,” Loba says.

Some “thank you” interactions have Loba saying “I’m not thanking you, demon,” or “I hope you don’t expect me to thank you.” And Revenant’s “you’re welcome” quip is definitely a low blow: “Didn’t your parents teach you any manners?”

There are likely more voice lines available when the two square off in the Outlands, so Apex players should listen carefully.