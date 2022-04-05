Chances are you’ve seen quite a few Wraiths running around Apex Legends’ battle royale maps. Even so, there are so many great skins for her that it’s unlikely you’ll see the same version of the Outlands’ Interdimensional Skirmisher twice in a row. Her rich lore and versatile design mean there are tons of ways she can be dressed up in style.

Here are the best Wraith skins in Apex Legends.

High Class

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith’s High Class skin is undoubtedly one of her very best. It’s completely different from most of her other skins, many of which center around armor or battle wear. The High Class skin trades that armor for leather and her usual spikes and wires for gold detailing. It’s also one of the rarest Wraith skins in the game, since it only appeared as part of the season seven battle pass, so you know any Wraith player who’s sporting this skin has been playing for quite a while.

Marble Goddess

Wraith Marble Goddess – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Marble Goddess is another great example of a unique skin; Wraith really doesn’t look like any other legend when she’s sporting this getup. While the bright white and gold elements aren’t great for blending in with the brown cliffs of Kings Canyon or the lush green grasses of Storm Point, at least your enemies will know they’re in for a fight when they see you coming.

Ringside

Image via Shrugtal and Respawn Entertainment

It’s no surprise that all of these skins so far have been of the Legendary variety. Legendary skins completely change a character’s appearance, transforming them into someone entirely different. This is especially true of Ringside, a streetwear-inspired skin that turns Wraith into a boxing contender worthy of Pathfinder’s opponent. The skin’s unique patterns and intricate details are enough to give it a spot on our list.

Queen’s Guard

Wraith Queens Guard – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you ever wished Apex had a little more fantasy flair to it, Queen’s Guard is the skin for you. It’s a recolor of the very similar Protector of the Void skin, but Queen’s Guard wins out simply because of the rich new hair color and dramatic blue armor it gives Wraith. Again, it’s not the most subtle skin in the world, but you won’t care when you’re destroying your enemies in style.

Forgotten in the Void

Wraith Forgotten in the Void – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Forgotten in the Void is the only non-Legendary skin on this list. It’s also the only skin on this list that was released through Twitch as a reward to viewers. What it doesn’t have in dramatic pizzazz, it makes up for in dynamic coloring, interesting facial details, and those super fun boots. The toothy creature on Wraith’s shirt is the icing on the cake. Forgotten in the Void is both fearsome and fun, just as Apex should be.