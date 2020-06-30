Rarest Wraith skins in Apex Legends

These are some of the best and rarest skins in the game.

Apex Legends is full of different characters with unique abilities. But one of the most popular legends in the game is Wraith.

There are many different looks available for the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Here are some of Wraith’s best and rarest cosmetics available in the game today.

Common skins

Wraith’s common skins will apply a color change to the trim of her outfit. While it isn’t a substantial difference, it allows the player to personalize the character by using the color of their choice. You can get access to common skins with only 30 crafting materials.

Rare skins

Wraith’s rare skins do the opposite of her common cosmetics, offering a change in the design of the main parts of her armor instead of just the trim. The rare skins offer different colors and unique textures for each color. These can all be acquired for 60 crafting materials.

Epic skins

The epic skins available for Wraith are a combination of what’s aesthetically available in the previous tiers of skin. Epic-tier skins will give Wraith a complete color change with five different options to choose from. They’re all worth 400 crafting materials.

Legendary skins

Here are some of the best and rarest skins available for Wraith in Apex today. Legendary skins offer full redesigns of Wraith’s look that aren’t available in any of the lower-tier skins.

Quarantine 722

Wraith Quarantine 722 – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin feels closer to reality in light of recent events. Quarantine 722 will see Wraith don a face mask and gloves as well as an upgraded look to her armor. The color scheme for this particular skin is almost entirely white with a green mask and gloves as well as a red piece of armor on her chest. This skin is available for 1,200 crafting metals.

Void Specialist

Wraith Void Specialist – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Void Specialist is similar to Quarantine 722, but this skin will recolor Wraith’s armor to pink with black trim. Much like the previous skin, Void Specialist can be acquired for 1,200 crafting metals.

Airship Assassin

Airship Assassin – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is a variant of the Void Specialist skin. Airship Assassin requires you to own the Void Specialist before you can purchase it for 6,500 legend tokens. Airship Assassin doesn’t offer a lot in the way of a unique character model, though. Its main difference is the color variant offered that will see Wraith’s armor become brown leather with a gold belt and compass.

Depths of the Void

Wraith Depths of the Void – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Here’s another variant of the character model used in the previously-mentioned legendary skins. Depths of the Void has one of the most unique color schemes. The skin transforms Wraith’s armor into a cream and yellow with blue trim. Much like the Airship Assassin, this will set a player back 6,500 legend tokens. But to purchase it, you’ll need to already own the Quarantine 722 skin.

Marble Goddess

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If you’re after something that will make you stand out in-game, Wraith’s Marble Goddess skin might the one you’re after. This skin transforms Wraith’s character completely into marble with some gold plating on the armor’s trim. The intense nature of the skin’s color scheme is sure to catch the eye of other players in-game. As part of the Lost Treasures collection, this skin can be acquired for 1,800 Apex coins.

The Liberator

Wraith The Liberator – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This item offers a complete change to Wraith’s character model. The Liberator will see a Wraith with a shaven head as well as a change in armor from her more traditional look. This skin is simple with a gray and black color scheme. It can be purchased for 1,200 crafting metals.

Final Sunset

Wraith Final Sunset – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

With slightly more hair, Final Sunset takes it looks from The Liberator, offering nothing more than a color variant. This variant will use orange for Wraith’s armor as well as black and gray for her pants. You must own The Liberator prior to purchasing this skin. Final Sunset costs 10,500 legend tokens.

Vengeance Seeker

Wraith Vengeance Seeker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Vengeance Seeker Wraith offers a similar look to the two previously-mentioned skins, featuring Wraith’s shaved head look as well as the change in armor. What’s unique about the Vengeance seeker, though, is the color scheme. A standout look among Wraith’s available skins, the red accents pop in front of the mostly-black armor, making this skin one of the most pleasing to the eye. This skin can be acquired with 1,200 crafting metals.

Flashpoint

Wraith Flashpoint – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin is a recolor of the Vengeance Seeker. Flashpoint has a unique color pallet. The majority of Wraith’s armor is blue with the top being white and the bottom of the leggings being orange. It’s one of the most drastic and noticeable recolors available for Wraith. This skin is available for those who own the Vengeance Seeker for 10,500 legend tokens.

Mistress of Evil

Wraith Mistress of Evil – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This cosmetic is a part of the Fight or Fright collection. Mistress of Evil Wraith transforms the character into a witch. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a Halloween skin. Wraith’s skin has changed to green and her armor has been fully remodeled to represent a traditional witch’s look.

Protector of the Void

Wraith Protector of the Void – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Here’s another event-exclusive item. Protector of the Void Wraith was a part of the Iron Crown event. The skin offers a completely new look to Wraith. With heavy armor plating, including large should pads, this look for Wraith sees a change in both her hair color and style. Wraith also has some markings on her eyes that aren’t in any of her other skins, offering a unique look to the character.

Voidwalker

Voidwalker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

As part of its self-titled event, the Voidwalker skin will see Wraith equipped with a helmet covering her head as well as a streamlined white and black look to her armor. This skin could previously be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins.

Night Terror

Wraith Night Terror – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Legendary Hunt event brought with it some of the most unique skins in the game—and Night Terror Wraith is no exception. The skin will see Wraith in a completely new look with a belt and scarf made of what looks to be bones. She’s also wearing face paint as well as holstering a blade on her hip. This skin was available at level 15 of the season one battle pass.

Voices from the Past

Wraith Voices from the Past – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This cosmetic is a slight recolor of the previously-mentioned Night Terror skin. Voices from the Past Wraith was released as part of The Old Ways event. The changes are only in the color choices, though. The bones on Wraith’s armor are black in this variant, with the chest piece being changed to a light blue. Wraith’s hair is also brown instead of blonde. Voices from the Past Wraith can be acquired for 1,800 Apex coins.

Perfect Soldier

Wraith Perfect Soldier – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is the most unique look available for Wraith. Perfect Soldier transforms the character into an android. Her armor is now smooth with a purple and red color scheme. The skin was available at level 25 of the season four battle pass. Players who managed to secure this one are going to stand out among the rest of the Wraith fans in-game.