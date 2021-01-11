The best VK-47 Flatline skins in Apex Legends

A kill is only as good as how sexy the gun you got it with is.

Do you remember what first-person shooter games were like before weapon skins?

We can't. That's probably because it was so boring before everyone was able to spend a little bit of dough to express themselves via an outlandish or awesome gun skin.

Apex Legends has a good amount of weapon skins. Some of them can be crafted for free using materials earned in-game, while others can be bought using real-life money. Either way, you gotta look good when slaying in the Frontier.

The Flatline is one of the better guns in Apex. It's solid for up-close encounters at full-auto, but it can be used at long range when switched to semi-auto mode with a solid scope.

These are the best Flatline skins in Apex.

The Lowrider

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin can be crafted for 1,200 Crafting Metals.

Party Starter

Image via ApexItemStore.com

This skin can be bought for 10,500 Apex Coins if you already own The Lowrider.

In the Game

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is an EA Origin Access-exclusive skin.

Flashpoint

Image via ApexItemStore.com

This seasonal skin can be purchased for 1,000 Apex Coins and 800 Crafting Metals.

Harlequin

Image via ApexItemStore.com

This skin can be yours for 1,800 Apex Coins.