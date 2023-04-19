Respawn pushes fix for DDoS attacks and more in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment released its latest client patch for Apex Legends today, and among its list of changes appears to be a fix for matches ending due to DDoS attacks.

It’s been a particularly tough stretch for servers of popular online multiplayer titles recently, and it seems Apex Legends has been no exception. Complaints of rampant cheaters and server instability making the game “unplayable” have been especially loud on social media as of late, with NICKMERCS calling for hackers to face jail time and talks swirling about the private Realm SoloQ League killing the standard ranked experience for good.

But with today’s client patch for Apex Legends, it seems Respawn may have taken a big step toward relieving some of these issues.

Heads up, legends! Today's @playapex patch includes:

-A fix to improve freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI on Olympus 🗺️

-A server issue used in DDOS attacks has now been fixed 🚫

-Gun Run matches with simultaneous winning knife kills will now properly end the match 🗡️… — Respawn (@Respawn) April 19, 2023

The company released its official notes for today’s minor update on Twitter, where it revealed that it has fixed a “server issue used in DDOS attacks.”

While this is predictably vague, it seems that this move may have DDoS attackers beat, or made it more difficult for them to crash matches in the short term at the very least.

This problem has been prominently shared throughout social media by South American Apex pros in the days leading up to today’s patch. In clips posted online, it seems hackers can be seen protecting boosted players and DDoS attacking lobbies when things don’t go their way.

this is the current state of SA servers @RSPN_Hideouts we try to kill the boosters and they just ddos us 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NtugDn5s8a — F/A Lusquinn (@Lusquinnn) April 14, 2023

Elsewhere in today’s patch, it appears Respawn has also improved freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI glitches on Olympus, fixed a minor bug keeping Gun Run matches from ending properly, and added the ability for collection event packs to be gifted.

Although the lack of more moves to directly combat hackers may leave much to be desired, hopefully, this patch’s DDoS fix can help shift the balance of how things have been going for players simply looking to enjoy the game.