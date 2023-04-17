Blizzard servers collapse after DDoS attack, sending Overwatch 2 and CoD players into a frenzy

Battle.net would appear to be having some issues.

Having multiple of today’s most popular games on one client seems like a great idea, however, right now is a great example of its flaws, as Blizzard’s biggest hits are all suffering major server issues.

Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft are three victims in this latest round of server problems as a result of targeted DDOS attacks against Blizzard servers. As you’d expect, their respective fanbases are fuming.

We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 17, 2023

Without notice at around 8pm CT on April 16, servers across Battle.net’s suite of games started to receive reports of issues not only on DownDetector but across social media too. Most players say they’ve been thrown into queues on Battle.net with no sign of getting in anytime soon. Since then, hundreds of players have taken to Reddit and Twitter to question when the DDOS attacks will be over and when they’ll be able to get back on the grind.

Every day should be a busy day…. It's Call of Duty ffs. Spend a little more on your cute little servers and this wouldn't happen. @Blizzard_Ent @battlenet pic.twitter.com/GMEx0Maiqo — wx1k (@WillayEdits) April 17, 2023

Whoever is working these #overwatch servers better give me my battle pass xp!!!!! I just got kicked out of a long ass game pic.twitter.com/3B5UYKEZg7 — 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕃𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥☁️ (@HFaithTheLightH) April 17, 2023

DDOS attacks aren’t anything new for Blizzard who have dealt with issues like this across their Battle.net suite many times before. Despite this, it doesn’t mean that fixing the problem is any easier or faster.

If you’re eagerly awaiting your chance to hop into Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, or any of Blizzard’s games then sadly you’ll have to wait it out. In the meantime, you can stay up-to-date with any developments via Blizzard’s support channels here.

Update April 16, 10:00pm CT: Blizzard has confirmed that the DDOS attacks it had been suffering have stopped.

The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try https://t.co/XSV7UVmub2 — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 17, 2023

Update April 16, 9:15pm CT: This article was updated to reflect new information once Blizzard confirmed it had been suffering DDOS attacks.