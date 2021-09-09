Respawn accidentally leaks new gun in Apex trailer

It looks like there's more fun coming in the future.

Respawn Entertainment has admitted to accidentally leaking a new gun in today’s Apex Legends trailer.

After the trailer for the new Evolution Collection Event dropped this morning, Respawn director of communications Ryan Rigney said in a tweet that “we accidentally leaked an unreleased gun in the new [Apex] trailer AND in the patch notes, but it’s not actually ready for release any time soon.”

We accidentally leaked an unreleased gun in the new @PlayApex trailer AND in the patch notes, but it's not actually ready for release any time soon.



Currently scheduling an appointment to get my 👀 checked — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) September 9, 2021

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The leaked gun can be found in the above screengrab of the Rampart’s Arenas Extravaganza takeover and in the patch notes for the new event. While showing off the modded guns players can buy, a gun called the Nemesis Burst AR can be seen in the middle of the screen, below the Devotion LMG.

The gun has the exact same image as the R-301, which is presumably a temporary icon while the weapon is in development. Based on the name, the Nemesis is an assault rifle with a burst fire mode, like the Hemlok or the Prowler. (While the Prowler is technically an SMG, it’s best known for its burst fire.)

Rigney assured fans that the gun won’t be releasing anytime soon, so it looks like there’s a ways to go before the Nemesis sees the light of day. In the meantime, Apex’s Evolution Collection Event is set to start on Sept. 14.