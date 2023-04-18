Rambeau apologizes for Apex exit mix-up that saw him seemingly snub Sentinels for DarkZero

Beau “RamBeau” Sheidy, a player for Sentinels, announced his retirement from competitive Apex on March 28, 2023, attributing his decision to a combination of family matters and other outside influences. But later joined DarkZero Esports on April 15, leading to confusion from pro players and the community about his intentions.

Falloutt, former caster and content creator for the ALGS, contacted RamBeau and organized a stream interview to discuss the recent roster moves, the reasons behind each decision, and to answer the criticisms by the other pros in the scene.

Exclusive "tell all" interview with @RamBeauski on his decision to retire from @Sentinels and competitive Apex Legends, then join @DarkZeroGG weeks later



We'll be digging into all the key topics & questions that everyone wants to know with Beau sharing his side of the…

RamBeau opened up on family problems that occurred in the weeks before the Pro League started, which greatly affected his mental state, during the April 17 stream.

RamBeau revealed his discussions with Sentinels about his decision to retire midway through the split, recognizing his declining performance and motivation for competitive Apex. SEN and RamBeau later came to an agreement, ending their contract and mutually parting ways a few days before the retirement announcement was made on Twitter.

Why did @RamBeauski really announce his retirement?



"I was going through a lot personally at the time, I know there are some people who think "he's bsing all the family problems he's going through", I promise you I'm not."



Live: https://t.co/CboXDAygiD pic.twitter.com/C4ewy4I7WR — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) April 18, 2023

Despite the initial shock, RamBeau voluntarily unretired to join DarkZero two weeks later on April 15, shocking his former teammates. SEN’s roster had stuck together for three years underneath multiple different teams, but struggled in the current ALGS split, sitting in 13th place at the halfway point of Split Two. DarkZero, previous ALGS Championship winners, maintained their performance from previous splits, currently tied for fourth before RamBeau’s introduction to the team.

Before the interview, many players criticized RamBeau’s decisions, bringing up possible internal issues as additional reasons behind his retirement. FaZe’s Snip3down and TSM’s ImperialHal acknowledged the personal problems that RamBeau addressed in his Twitlonger but called out the contradictory actions he took ever since his announcement.

@Snip3down & @ImperialHal share their unfiltered opinions on the @RamBeauski SEN to retirement to DZ move, and it differs greatly from @oh_Nocturnal

Hal (summarized): "That's not how you treat your teammates. He owed it to them to say to…"



Hal (summarized): “That’s not how you treat your teammates. He owed it to them to say to… pic.twitter.com/wFcOslTGqt — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) April 17, 2023

ImperialHal pointed out the emotional impact on SEN’s remaining players, and how the lack of communication about the DZ decision permanently stained the community’s perception of RamBeau. SEN Keon responded to the discourse, adding how RamBeau’s lack of a proper apology or response to SEN after joining DarkZero left the team heartbroken, only finding a replacement three days before his return to Pro League.

Directly addressing the past criticism, RamBeau apologized to his former teammates during the stream, saying how his fear of confrontation stopped him from speaking up earlier, and that he truly regretted how he went about his decisions. RamBeau later added how playing with DZ never went into his decision to retire from SEN’s active roster, and that he never had any problems in playing with Keon or Rkn.

RamBeau clarified his temporary stand-in position on DZ, following the departure of Sharky on April 15, and that he is not signed to the organization. PVPX, coach for DarkZero, corroborated with his own messages to RamBeau on April 6 that there was no previous interaction or intention to pick up RamBeau while he was on SEN.

"I own up to it, I regret, and I wanted to get on here to clear the air. I genuinely am sorry for how I handled the situation. If I could go back and do it over again, I totally would, but I can't." @RamBeauski



Live: https://t.co/CboXDAygiD pic.twitter.com/gQJBVKmZ3f — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) April 18, 2023



RamBeau and DZ return for day seven of the NA Pro League on April 23, at 5pm CT. With three more days in the regular season, DZ are already set for the post-season playoffs, where they will have a chance to earn one of ten NA spots at the upcoming London LAN. Fans can watch the coverage on the official PlayApex Twitch stream or the ALGS Youtube channel.