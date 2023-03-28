Beloved Sentinels ALGS star shocks scene, retires from competitive Apex Legends

A longstanding North American giant is stepping down from competitive Apex Legends after three years of play. Not only has he made it to the last two ALGS Championships, but he’s shown dominance on multiple teams as one of the best controller players in the region.

Beau “RamBeau” Sheidy announced his retirement from competitive Apex today, citing a lack of “love” for the competitive scene compared to when he first started playing and other opportunities he wants to pursue.

Read: https://t.co/mitLK9W5ZP — SEN RamBeau (@RamBeauski) March 28, 2023

“Got to always do what makes you happy in life, and I’m currently not happy,” RamBeau succinctly summed up his thoughts on retirement.

RamBeau first started playing competitive Apex in 2020 for Flash Point, finding initial success in community tournaments, including a first-place finish in the 2021 NSG Championship. He subsequently joined XSET in October 2021 before quickly moving to Torrent for the ALGS Pro League. The combination with then-Torrent and current-Sentinels IGL Cole “Rkn” Prommel led to success, with a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Split One Playoffs, 16th in the Split Two regular season, and multiple first-place finishes in additional tournaments.

Although Torrent failed to qualify for the 2021-22 Championship following an 11th-place finish in the Last Chance Qualifier, RamBeau was selected as an emergency substitute for EMEA’s GMT Esports after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Despite a rocky start in the group stage, GMT made their way through the losers bracket to a fifth-place finish in the grand finals, including a round-one win due to RamBeau’s performance in the final ring.

RamBeau was then signed by The Guard, joined by Rkn and Keon Berghout. The team initially had great domestic success, with multiple individual match-day wins and a third-place overall finish in the NA Pro League, claiming a spot at the London LAN. RamBeau played the best split in his career, tied for first in individual kills for the region, matching TSM’s ImperialHal at 86 kills over the regular season. Sentinels picked up the entire roster after the Split One Playoffs and the team retained their spot in the NA Pro League for Split Two.

RamBeau’s decision to step down comes in the midst of a trying time for Sentinels. They currently sit in 17th place in NA after five days of competition, well outside the qualification spots for the Split Two Playoffs. They’ll still have a chance to qualify by winning the Pro League’s regional final should they finish in the top 20, but the team will need to do so while fielding a new third.

Sentinels play next on April 16 at 5pm CT as the team fight to keep their LAN hopes alive. Fans can continue to watch the future of Sentinels on the official PlayApex Twitch and YouTube channels.