The Apex Legends Global Series Championship is here and with it comes a ton of games of Apex. The group stage alone features every one of the 40 teams in the competition playing 18 games, while the bracket stage will feature 24 games, and the grand finals are theoretically uncapped in match point format.

With so many games and teams to keep track of, viewers will want to stay up to date on exactly where their favorite teams stand and just who will advance to the next round. Here are all the scores and standings for the ALGS Championship in Raleigh, updated after the end of every lobby.

ALGS Championship 2022: Scores, standings, and results

Group stage

The 40 teams are divided into four groups of 10, and each group will play each other once. At the end of the group stage, the total scores for every team will be added up and used to rank the squads for the bracket stage. Teams are awarded points for placing well in games, with 12 points for first place, nine points for second, seven points for third, five points for fourth, four points for fifth, three points for sixth and seventh, two points for eighth through 10th, and one point for 11th through 15th. Teams will also be awarded one point per kill.

The top 20 teams at the end of the group stage will advance to the winners bracket. The bottom 20 teams will advance to the first round of the losers bracket. Scores will be updated after the end of each six-game series.

Standings

Team Points First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sixth Seventh Eighth Ninth 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th ↑Top 20 to Winners ↓Bottom 20 to Losers 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.