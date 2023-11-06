Perfect support: Apex players agree Conduit was ‘the legend Apex needed’

Conduit has a lot of things going for her.

Apex Legends players have weighed in on what they think about Conduit just a week after her release, and most of them believe Respawn has created the perfect support legend.

In a Nov. 5 Reddit post, one player deemed Conduit as “easily the best support legend.” Other players followed suit, singing the legend’s praises and sharing the same sentiments.

While they believe Conduit is powerful, players don’t want her nerfed and instead want other support legends like Lifeline and Newcastle buffed until they can compete with her.

This is because Lifeline and Newcastle are both legends that have fallen off quite drastically from the meta. Newcastle, in particular, has one lowest pick rates in the game, according to the stat tracker site Apex Legends Tracker.

According to one player, what sets Conduit apart from legends like Lifeline, Newcastle, and Mirage is she can prevent disasters from happening and make sure her teammates are less likely to be downed. While Lifeline, Newcastle, and Mirage have their strengths, they only really excel when their allies have already been downed.

Another player concisely summarized why she’s a great support legend: “She’s proactive, reactive, and defensive all in one,” they said.

It seems like players are really enjoying Conduit and think she’s in a great spot. Respawn may have produced a legend that’s fair but strong enough to give the diverse meta a nudge.