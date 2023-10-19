NiceWigg is convinced planned Apex ranked changes will increase cheating

NiceWigg is far from happy with the changes to Apex Legends ranked mode next season, especially because he believes letting players of any rank team up in squads will cause more cheating and boosting than ever before.

Respawn outlined these changes yesterday. With the unveiling, developers said they believes lobbies will balance out, since if there’s a big rank gap in a squad, they’ll face tougher opponents, but NiceWigg isn’t so sure it’s going to pan out that way.

“Cheating will increase… without a doubt. You’re 100 percent going to see a gigantic boost in cheaters,” the star battle royale streamer said on-stream while reading the Oct. 17 announcement, explaining how cheaters will team up with new players with fresh accounts and boost them to reach higher ranks.

It also, he claims, opens the door for cheaters to use fresh Apex accounts to sneak into high-level lobbies and use cheats like aimbots and wallhacks just to annoy highly ranked players for fun.

Another issue NiceWigg said he’s now worrying about is that the changes mean solo players could have a tougher time in ranked if they keep ending up in lobbies where everyone else is in a full squad. But on the bright side, high-ranked solo players can now easily play with their lower-ranked friends without any problems.

Respawn’s upcoming Apex changes also include two other things. First, players will get more LP bonuses next season, helping them climb ranks faster. Second, after finishing their provisional ranked games, they’ll lose less LP than before.

Everyone’s on board with those changes. But the one letting all ranks play together in squads is causing a stir.

So far, NiceWigg is some distance from being the only aggrieved Apex fan;many in the community feel the same way. They believe this change takes away the meaning of ranks—a Gold player could face off against top players like Predators and Masters. Others worry all lobbies will feel the same, no matter the rank.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when the new season starts.

