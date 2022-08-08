Here are the Apex Legends season 14 patch notes

Respawn has finally released the full patch notes for Apex Legends’ 14th season, and there are a huge number of changes. Among the adjustments are alterations for Valkyrie, Mad Maggie, and Newcastle, adjustments to care package weapons, a new barrel attachment, and a ludicrous amount of other changes that are set to evolve the game’s meta in a big way.

To help players get a handle on everything, we’ve collected all of the game’s patch notes here and separated them by category. There are plenty of small bug fixes and changes that might go unnoticed, so make sure to get a good grasp of everything before you jump into the Reforged Kings Canyon as Vantage and tear up your enemies.

Here are all of the Apex season 14 patch notes.

New legend: Vantage – Survivalist Sniper

Vantage is bringing her bat companion Echo and her custom sniper rifle to the Apex Games. Her abilities allow her to scout enemies’ shield colors and calculate bullet drop when aiming down sights unarmed or with a mid to long-range scope, launch herself to Echo to gain a better vantage point, and mark enemies for teammates, generating a damage bonus in the process.

Reforged Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon’s past has risen from the ashes as Relic, a new POI that includes the best elements of Skull Town while bringing it into the modern day. The map has also received widespread changes that increase the clarity of its color and lighting, make rotations easier, decrease the chance of third parties, and better balance the spread of its loot for all stages of a match.

Level cap increase

Apex‘s level cap has been increased from level 500 to effectively 2,000. Players can loop through sets of 500 levels an additional three times, gaining an additional 345 Apex Packs in the process. Because an heirloom is guaranteed in the 500th pack, this update means that players will be able to receive an heirloom just through playing the game without having to factor in loot boxes received through events or battle passes.

Battle pass changes

Players can now choose whether they want to complete certain challenges with battle royale or non-battle royale feats. This nonspecific language has some wondering what non-battle royale modes Respawn plans on introducing in the future.

Ranked changes

Season 13 ranked results

The distribution of players who played more than 10 hours of ranked during season 13’s first split is as follows. The numbers in parentheses refer to the distribution numbers during season 12’s first ranked split.

10.80 percent Bronze (zero percent)

28.78 percent Silver (3.78 percent)

44.45 percent Gold (25.12 percent)

14.60 percent Platinum (39.52 percent)

1.25 percent Diamond (26.63 percent)

0.10 percent Masters and Apex Predator (4.95 percent)

The distribution of players who played more than 10 hours of ranked during season 13’s second split is as follows. The numbers in parentheses refer to the distribution numbers during season 12’s second ranked split.

2.22 percent Bronze (0.01 percent)

15.22 percent Silver (4.28 percent)

41.50 percent Gold (25.48 percent)

32.57 percent Platinum (42.80 percent)

8.05 percent Diamond (23.56 percent)

0.45 percent Master and Apex Predator (3.87 percent)

Season 14 ranked changes

Entry cost: +5 to all.

Kill RP: Removed diminishing returns on eliminations.

Rank reset: No change. Resuming ranked reset of six divisions.

Weapon balance updates

Laser Sights

New attachment to replace barrels for SMGs and pistols.

Reduces hipfire spread.

Care package rotation

G7 Scout returns to the floor.

Volt SMG returns to the floor.

Bocek Compound Bow enters the crate.

Rampage LMG enters the crate.

Crafting rotation

Wingman returns to the floor.

C.A.R. SMG returns to the floor.

Devotion LMG enters the replicator.

RE-45 and Hammerpoint combo enters the replicator.

Gold weapon rotation

Longbow DMR, G7 Scout, Mozambique, R-99, Hemlok

SMGs

Base hipfire spread increased.

Assault rifles

Base hipfire spread increased.

EVA-8

Recoil improvements.

Now takes stocks.

Removed one pellet from the blast pattern.

Fire rate increased to 2.3 from 2.0

Pellet damage increased to seven from six.

Bolt rate of fire bonuses increased.

Bocek Compound Bow

Damage at full draw increased from 60 to 70.

Tempo draw speed increased from 0.32 to 0.38.

Shatter Caps pellet damage increased from 11 to 12.

Fired arrows can no longer be collected.

Arrows spawns have been removed from the floor.

Rampage LMG

Damage increased from 26 to 28.

The Rampage comes with a Thermite Grenade.

Volt SMG

Damage reduced from 15 to 17.

C.A.R. SMG

No longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout

Damage reduced from 36 to 34.

Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.0 to 1.75.

Double Tap hop-up burst fire delay increased from 0.375 to 0.4.

LSTAR

Increased projectile speed.

Increased number of shots before overheat at base from 20 to 24.

Removed bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets.

RE-45

Increased ironsight FOV to 70 to be consistent with other pistols.

Increased strafe speed by 5 percent to be consistent with other pistols.

Wingman

Wingman now uses sniper ammo and magazines.

Sniper ammo

Sniper ammo inventory stack increased from 24 to 28.

Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12.

Spitfire

Recoil adjustments to increase vertical barrel climb.

The Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

30-30 Repeater

Dual Shell has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater.

Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling.

Mastiff

Projectile growth reduced.

Base fire rate reduced from 1.2 to 1.1.

Dual Shell removed.

Sentinel

Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Hop-Ups

Double Tap: Adds burst fire mode to the EVA-8 and the G7 Scout.

Skullpiercer: 35 percent headshot damage increase on the Longbow, the Wingman, and the 30-30 Repeater.

Removed Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps from floor loot.

Boosted Loader has been reduced from legendary quality to epic.

Item balance updates

Backpack gold perk

New perk: Deep Pockets.

Deep Pockets makes large medical supplies stack higher in your inventory: shield batteries and med kits now stack to three in inventories, while phoenix kits now stack to two.

Knockdown shield gold perk

New perk: Guardian Angel (previous backpack perk)

Self-revive removed from the game.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor from 40 to 10.

Removed aim slow on stick. The slow remains on detonation.

Detonation damage increased from 70 to 75.

Explosive holds

Added blue attachments to possible spawns.

Added laser sights to the pool.

Reduced spawn rate of gold magazines.

Legend changes

Valkyrie

VTOL Jets

Acceleration on activation decreased by about eight percent.

Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33 percent.

Aerial boosting and strafing take a 20 percent debuff when hit by slowing effects.

Added a third orange state to the fuel meter UI between green (>60 percent) and red (>30).

Missile Swarm

Aim/turn slow removed.

Move slow duration decreased from 2.5 seconds to two seconds.

Explosion radius reduced from 175 to 125.

Skyward Dive

Height reduction of 25 percent.

Launch time reduced from 5.5 seconds to five seconds. Coupled with the height reduction, players using Valkyrie’s ultimate now travel upward at a slightly slower speed.

Horizon

Black Hole

Adjustments to N.E.W.T.’s hitbox to make destroying it more reliable.

N.E.W.T. takes 50 percent more damage from explosives.

Wattson

Improvements to the Perimeter Security placement system.

Newcastle

Retrieve the Wounded

Increased move speed during revive by 25 percent.

Reduced turn slow while reviving by 50 percent.

Increased white knockdown shield health from 150 to 200.

Increased blue knockdown shield health from 250 to 300.

Mobile Shield

Increased HP from 350 to 500.

Doubled maximum movement speed.

Castle Wall

Added turn slow to electrical barrier effects and increased the severity of the slow effect to movement.

Mad Maggie

Riot Drill

Projectile launch speed doubled.

Wrecking Ball

Now travels twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets.

Duration increased from five seconds to 10 seconds.

Magnet spawn delay increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Wrecking Ball will deal damage to these enemy placeable objects: Black Market, Castle Walls, Exhibit, Death Totem, Mobile Shield, Black Hole, Amped Cover, and Gas Barrels. It will also destroy Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection.

Fixed Wrecking Ball not slowing and blinding enemies.

Rampart

Now ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement, meaning placing walls around teammates will feel more smooth.

Caustic

Fixed gas ramping bug where transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would initially damage for more than intended.

Mirage

Mirage decoys will now be scanned by Valkyrie when skydiving.

Mirage decoys will now be picked up by Seer’s Heart Seeker.

Fixed a bug where Mirage Decoys were picked up by Seer’s Exhibit as AI and not players.

Revenant

Death Totem will now show a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately.

Crafting updates

Team-use Harvesters: When any player interacts with a Materials Harvester, all players on their team will be given the Materials.

Removed Shatter Caps from crafting.

Removed Hammerpoints from base crafting and added them to the RE-45 weapon craft.

Heavy, Energy, and Sniper magazine prices increased from 25 to 35.

Laser Sight added to crafting for 25 materials.

Stock and barrel prices reduced from 35 to 25.

Added Skullpiercer Rifling hop-up to crafting.

Added Double Tap Trigger hop-up to crafting.

Added Kinetic Feeder hop-up to crafting.

Increased Shotgun Bolt price from 25 to 30.

Reduced 2-4x ACOG optic price from 35 to 30.

Maps

The public map rotation during season 14 is Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point.

Changes to all maps

Replicators and Crafting Materials have been rebalanced across the maps.

Ring adjusments

Ring one damage increased from two to three HP per tick (equivalent to ring two)

Ring one preshrink time decreased from 180 seconds to 60 seconds.

Ring one closing time on Kings Canyon has been increased from 4:10 to 4:32

Ring one closing time on World’s Edge has been increased from 3:42 to 4:32

Ring one closing time on Storm Point has been increased from 4:15 to 4:35

Ring one closing time on Olympus has been increased from 4:10 to 4:32

World’s Edge

Removed some frustrating final rings at Staging that were causing heal-offs.

Fragment East loot has been buffed from low tier to medium tier.

Added out of bounds to the west rocks at Lava Siphon.

Quality-of-life changes

New mode and map name UI element on load screen and start flow.

“Winning” and “champion” tags added to the scoreboard.

Added ability to use “tap” interact prompts when they conflict with “hold”. Reloading near downed teammates is now a lot more reliable on controller.

Added flourish to the crafting materials in the top right of the HUD when they increase.

Added a flourish to items if they become craftable while in the crafting station UI.

Added accessibility switch for turning on and off text-to-speech, defaulting to what your console or system has it set to (where available).

When dropping from the dropship, the location of the POI player lands in is now displayed.

Bug fixes