With Horizon’s astrophysics at your disposal, what can’t you do?

The new legend joins an already diverse cast in Apex Legends season seven, Ascension, bending gravity at her will. Horizon is a mobile character who uses her kit to exploit the more stationary legends in the Outlands. And with Olympus making its debut in the battle royale, Horizon’s verticality will be especially helpful to getting you that victory.

Here are all the Gravitational Manipulator’s abilities.

Passive ability: Spacewalk

Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Tactical ability: Gravity Lift

Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate ability: Black Hole

Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.

It’s no surprise that an astrophysicist would enjoy playing with gravity—and Horizon’s ability kit does that.

Players will have to choose between using Gravity Lift offensively or defensively. Want to get the high ground on your opponent? Boost you and your team up to a better vantage point and rain bullets down. Or you can sling the lift at your enemies and pick them off while they’re floating. And you can synergize Horizon’s Spacewalk passive with her tactical ability, giving you better control in the air and when landing.

If you’ve ever wondered what using a black hole to destroy your enemies is like, you’ll soon know. Similar to Overwatch‘s Zarya, Black Hole bunches enemies together and gives you and your allies free rein. But mobile legends, like Octane and Pathfinder, should be able to avoid the ability.

Apex‘s seventh season kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 4.