Falcons make perfect Apex debut with dominant ALGS opening day

Falcons have gotten straight down to business in their Apex Legends Global Series debut in the North America Split Two series, recording 44 kills across their six games and claiming round one’s 25 Pro League points with a remarkable 31-point gap.

The gap from Falcons to runners-up Tripods was as large as second to 14th in the 20-team split as the superteam cleaved its way through its ALGS NA peers. The squad wasted no time in putting its new org firmly in the spotlight, claiming a comfortable win in game two—its first of two for the day. Tripods kept pace with Falcons across the first despite recording no placement wins, but following a nine-kill win in game six, the Apex superteam put distance between themselves and the pack.

Match 6 Winners: @FalconsEsport



“It’s hard boosting a new player but it was a solid day to start off,” Falcons in-game leader Zer0 joked post-game about new teammate ImperialHal, who joined the squad from TSM prior to the start of the second split. “Hal basically perfectly fits the Bloodhound role,” Zer0 added, stating it freed himself up a touch to better control the squad’s movements.

“Before the [Bloodhound] role was easier to IGL on because you could see the most and control the team—but you just need a player to make calls on their own and feed info constantly,” Zer0 said. “Hal’s the perfect fix for our team.”

It was a day of resets for much of the NA split with many rosters making adjustments in the offseason. All eyes were on TSM as they adapt to life without ImperialHal, with zap and co. coming so close to winning in game six. TSM currently sits just outside the top 10 alongside Moist Esports, with the Aussie squad also finishing runners-up in one of the six games on matchday one. NRG’s return to pro Apex also began with a bang, with the new squad winning game four and will enter day two in fifth.

Falcons will line back up alongside their Group A counterparts to take on Group C in matchday two of ALGS NA round one kicking off later today.

