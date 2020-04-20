Apex Legends’ second season 5 teaser is another hidden device

Apex Legends just released a second teaser ahead of its fifth season. The latest Easter egg is another mysterious device, which follows the first clue left in The Dome and displays a cryptic message.

The gadget is located in Sorting Factory. Like the first teaser, players need to activate it to display a message. “Electrical device? Check with Jaime,” the device reads. The keycard also gives another cryptic hint: “More tunnels… check west half of island.”

so this is the teaser for today (20th) pic.twitter.com/xy4Iu6Z2jg — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 20, 2020

The teaser follows another hint left at The Dome. The first keycard hinted at a hidden structure in Kings Canyon, Apex’s original map. “Ground level entry: Singh Labs,” the gadget reads. The device also bears the logo of ARES Division, responsible for experimenting with Wraith. Players reported that the first device is no longer present in the game.

Since the first teaser pointed toward Kings Canyon, it’s likely that “check west half of island” is another reference to Apex’s first map. The identity of “Jaime” is still a mystery, but it could be revealed in subsequent teasers.

The Sorting Factory teaser is the second in a long line of hints ahead of Apex’s fifth season. Data miners expect the teaser to have six phases in total, which gives the developers plenty of room for cryptic clues. It’s also likely that the next teaser is another keycard-like device, according to Shrugtal. “There’s going to be three of these things,” he said. “One for each panel.”